New product configurator at DubaB8 shows 15.600 billion table variants with data from Perfion PIM

DubaB8, a vendor of furnishing solutions for companies and public institutions, has 50,000 components and products to manage. Duba B8 has chosen the Perfion Product Information Management system to be the company's only future product data source.

Jan Nørret, CEO, Perfion

jn@perfion.com

+4570262680

-- Previously, DubaB8 handled product information in a number of different systems: In ERP, in different folders, and in a separate image database. The various locations made it hard to find product information and duplicate data was often created because of the lack of overview. At the same time, it was difficult to see what data was actually missing. To gather all information for promotions and offers and for advertisements and product data sheets was time consuming and cumbersome.DubaB8 has built an advanced product configurator that works in collaboration with the Perfion PIM system, the ERP system (Lawson M3) and the CMS (Umbraco). Perfion handles the many data and images that the user can choose from and click on in order to see the product with the desired components (eg. various table legs, tabletops, bag holders, etc.). With the product configurator, DubaB8 can show the customers images of all the 15,600 billion different tables that can be created by combining the 20,000 table component images stored in Perfion.Henrik Mark Mogensen,Executiive Director – COO at DubaB8 explains:DubaB8 has a clear expectation that Perfion will add to a significant efficiency improvement of the sales organization and that the lead time will be reduced by several days. In future, far less time will be spent on making offers and orders, because the sales representatives can place orders online with always correct and sufficient data instead of sending emails back and forth between all the parties involved. With the digital service platform and Perfion, errors in offers and orders will be virtually extinct.In the future, even more information will be stored in Perfion, including:· Test certificates and ecolabels· Further product specifications· Info about related products· Even more product and lifestyle imagesAn integration to the company's BI system, QlikView, is also on the wish list.Perfion is a tool that is intuitive and easy to work with and it does not take a lot of training. The Perfion system's flexible data inheritance and configuration options also make it easy to create and load new data.Within the entire organization of DubaB8, Perfion serves as product database and is a powerful tool for training new employees because all product information is available in one place.DubaB8 A/S is one of Denmark's leading vendors of modular, mobile and flexible design solutions for companies and public institutions. A large part of the furniture is the company's own production, but also trading goods are in the product range. Furthermore, DubaB8 offers repair and storage and handles the recycling and disposal of furniture.