News By Tag
* Pim
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Perfion PIM Classified Vendor of Merit, Ventana Research Product Information Management Value Index
The Value Index for Product Information Management finds Perfion PIM on the list, categorized as a Vendor of Merit.
By: Perfion Inc.
Perfion is among the best PIM solutions
"There are many Product Information Management solutions in the market, and we are extremely proud that the Perfion PIM solution has raised to the top and is now among the best, classified a Vendor of Merit on Ventana Research's Value Index for PIM," said Dick Brunebjerg, President and CTO, Perfion Inc.
Perfion PIM is an easy-to-use, 100% standard PIM solution, serving as the Single Source of Truth for product information. With Perfion, all kinds of organizations manage product data in one place and from here push it to their print and digital publications, apps, online stores and websites. Perfion is open to integrate completely with existing IT-platforms and handles continuous changes in requirements without extra cost.
From disjointed information silos to a central repository
Hampton Products International Corporation (https://www.perfion.com/
"Prior to implementing the Perfion PIM solution, our data was stored in disjointed information silos like spreadsheets, emails, etc. It was hard to find the needed information for different projects and, moreover, the information could never be trusted," said Brian Millsap, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Hampton Products International Corporation, a US leader in the hardware and lighting industry. "Our organization went through a tremendous shift in our product data strategy – from disjointed information silos to a well-structured and maintained central repository. Perfion is now the backbone for multiple websites and a mobile application. To get all the details we need from one place and being able to see the status of an item in one screen - it's amazing!"
Perfion PIM ensures efficiency in product processes
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for huge changes regarding organizations' Product Information Management as they are flooded by product data issues and an accelerated shift to ecommerce and omnichannel operations. Many have turned to Perfion PIM for its complete and standard integration with ERP, e-commerce and print publishing solutions, that enables them to publish data in all sales and marketing channels, instantly and seamlessly,"
"The necessity of a product information management (PIM) to facilitate effective product experiences and ensure the governance and quality of product processes requires technology designed to meet these specific requirements."
About the Perfion PIM solution
Perfion is a 100% standard Product Information Management (PIM) solution for companies with a complex product structure or need for multi-channel, multi-language communication.
With Perfion you get a single source of truth for product information which gives you full control of all product data from day one wherever it is applied, e.g. webshops, websites, supplier portals, smart phone apps, printed catalogues, fact sheets, social media, direct mails, newsletters, etc.
Perfion offers easy integration to a number of platforms and applications, including Microsoft Dynamics AX, NAV, and 365 (out-of-the-
Contact
Dick Brunebjerg
db@perfion.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse