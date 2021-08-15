 
Perfion PIM Classified Vendor of Merit, Ventana Research Product Information Management Value Index

The Value Index for Product Information Management finds Perfion PIM on the list, categorized as a Vendor of Merit.
By: Perfion Inc.
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Aug. 19, 2021 - PRLog -- The Value Index is based on a comprehensive examination of vendors' PIM products in seven evaluation categories, five that evaluate the products' experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for Product Information Management, and two that address customer experience and the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment.

Perfion is among the best PIM solutions

"There are many Product Information Management solutions in the market, and we are extremely proud that the Perfion PIM solution has raised to the top and is now among the best, classified a Vendor of Merit on Ventana Research's Value Index for PIM," said Dick Brunebjerg, President and CTO, Perfion Inc.

Perfion PIM is an easy-to-use, 100% standard PIM solution, serving as the Single Source of Truth for product information. With Perfion, all kinds of organizations manage product data in one place and from here push it to their print and digital publications, apps, online stores and websites. Perfion is open to integrate completely with existing IT-platforms and handles continuous changes in requirements without extra cost.

From disjointed information silos to a central repository

Hampton Products International Corporation (https://www.perfion.com/resources/customers/hampton-produ...) is one of the more than 325 companies worldwide that have benefited from Perfion's PIM functionality:

"Prior to implementing the Perfion PIM solution, our data was stored in disjointed information silos like spreadsheets, emails, etc. It was hard to find the needed information for different projects and, moreover, the information could never be trusted," said Brian Millsap, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Hampton Products International Corporation, a US leader in the hardware and lighting industry. "Our organization went through a tremendous shift in our product data strategy – from disjointed information silos to a well-structured and maintained central repository. Perfion is now the backbone for multiple websites and a mobile application. To get all the details we need from one place and being able to see the status of an item in one screen - it's amazing!"

Perfion PIM ensures efficiency in product processes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for huge changes regarding organizations' Product Information Management as they are flooded by product data issues and an accelerated shift to ecommerce and omnichannel operations. Many have turned to Perfion PIM for its complete and standard integration with ERP, e-commerce and print publishing solutions, that enables them to publish data in all sales and marketing channels, instantly and seamlessly," said Dick Brunebjerg, President and CTO, Perfion Inc.

"The necessity of a product information management (PIM) to facilitate effective product experiences and ensure the governance and quality of product processes requires technology designed to meet these specific requirements." Said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. "Perfion's dedication to PIM and focus ensure that businesses can be efficient in their product processes, providing IT dedication, multi-channel publishing, and support of applications like commerce and ERP."

About the Perfion PIM solution

Perfion is a 100% standard Product Information Management (PIM) solution for companies with a complex product structure or need for multi-channel, multi-language communication.

With Perfion you get a single source of truth for product information which gives you full control of all product data from day one wherever it is applied, e.g. webshops, websites, supplier portals, smart phone apps, printed catalogues, fact sheets, social media, direct mails, newsletters, etc.

Perfion offers easy integration to a number of platforms and applications, including Microsoft Dynamics AX, NAV, and 365 (out-of-the-box integration), Dynamics GP, SAP, Netsuite, and all standard ERP solutions, web content management systems, e-commerce systems like e.g. Sana Commerce, Magento Commerce, Shopify, Ucommerce, OXID eSales, and more, Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Adobe InDesign and others.

Contact
Dick Brunebjerg
db@perfion.com
End
Email:db@perfion.com
