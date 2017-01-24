News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: COAST TO COAST, Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea
A Collection of Crime Stories Edited by Andrew McAleer and Paul D. Marks
"The first collection of Coast to Coast stories was very well received and such a treat to publish," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "I was thrilled when Andy and Paul suggested a second collection, the result illustrating the remarkable range of authors across our country."
About COAST TO COAST 2 …
Hardboiled. Softboiled. Noir. East Coast. West Coast. And all points in between.
Whatever you call them, gumshoe, shamus, Pinkerton, detective, private eye, P.I., shadow, tail, investigator, and wherever you need them, from East to West, North to South. They're all here.
From the hard pavement of Brooklyn, New York, to the mean dusty streets of Carson City. Down to sultry New Orleans and the freak show that's Venice, CA. From the flim-flammers of Waco, Texas to DC, Las Vegas to San Berdoo and LA. And from Iowa City to San Diego and small town North Carolina—not to mention the low-life drug dealers in a little place called King's Quarter, Maine. No one is safe in this impressive collection featuring fifteen original private eye stories. Crime fiction connoisseurs will visit one major crime scene after another with some of today's best-of-the-
COAST TO COAST: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea features suspense stories ranging from hardboiled to psychological to thrillers. And while these stories differ in locale, climate, mood and tone, they all resonate with the dark underbelly of crime.
Praise for COAST TO COAST 2 …
"Tough, taut and terrific. This cross-country collection of sleuthing stories —from the best writers in the private eye biz —is wonderfully written, always surprising, and completely entertaining."
"A tantalizing array of stories guaranteed to please fans of PI fiction. High fives all around!" —MWA Grand Master Bill Pronzini
"A bang-up read of PI fiction from a gallery of impressive authors. Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea is compelling, fun, and full of surprises. A treat." —Shamus Award-winning author John Shepphird
Praise for the COAST TO COAST crime fiction series …
"Envelope-pushers!
"A sterling collection of coast-to-coast crime stories dripping with local color —all of it blood red." —Chuck Hogan, author of The Town and Devils In Exile
"An engaging collection from a stellar cast of award-winning mystery authors guaranteed to keep you awake all night." —Hannah Dennison, author of the IMBA bestselling Vicky Hill Mysteries
"This intriguing collection of stories from these masters of suspense will keep you guessing from cover to cover and coast to coast." —Raffi Yessayan, author of 8 in the Box and 2 in the Hat
Meet the Editors …
Paul D. Marks pulled a gun on the LAPD … and lived to tell about it. Which makes him uniquely qualified to write mystery and noir stories. Paul's novel White Heat won the Shamus Award from the Private Eye Writers of America. He also has the distinction, dubious though it might be, of being the last person to have shot a film on the fabled MGM backlot before it bit the dust to make way for condos. According to Steven Bingen, one of the authors of the well-received book MGM: Hollywood's Greatest Backlot: "That forty-page chronological list I mentioned of films shot at the studio ends with his [Paul D. Marks'] name on it."
Andrew McAleer is the editor of Crimestalker Casebook and best-selling author of seven books including the 101 Habits of Highly Successful Novelists, A Miscellany of Murder, Fatal Deeds, and Mystery Writing in a Nutshell, which he co-authored with his father, Edgar winner John McAleer. Past president of the Boston Authors Club, Mr. McAleer teaches at Boston College and works in public service. He is a winner of the Sherlock Holmes Revere Bowl Award. As a sergeant in the U.S. Army, he served in Afghanistan as a Combat Historian. He is also a commissioned Kentucky Colonel.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
