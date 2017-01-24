News By Tag
Proforma Printing Advantage Receives Centurion Award
"We achieve sales records when our clients achieve sales records," said Collini. "We are thrilled to have many valuable partnerships with our clients and we strive to continually expand the marketing products and services we provide to them. When our marketing programs help them grow, we grow too."
The Centurion Award is presented to Proforma affiliates that have increases sales by $100,000 or more over the past 12 months. Collini was presented with the award at the Proforma Planning Retreats, a seven-city event that connects members of Proforma with the newest industry trends, marketing solutions, educational opportunities and events designed to strengthen supplier relationships to benefit their customers.
Proforma Printing Advantage provides a wide array of brand management solutions through ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their graphic communications products and services include promotional products, printing services, business documents, digital media, eCommerce solutions and more.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
