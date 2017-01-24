 
News By Tag
* Sleep Apnea Treatment Product
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pennyland
  Berkshire
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


SleepPro Introduces Special Offer On Sleep Apnea Products This Holiday Season

Milton Keynes, UK: Dental practitioners know that snoring is more than just a nuisance; it may be a sign of sleep apnea and other more serious issues.
 
 
Sleep Apnea Treatment Product
Sleep Apnea Treatment Product
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Sleep Apnea Treatment Product

Industry:
Health

Location:
Pennyland - Berkshire - British IOT

Subject:
Products

PENNYLAND, British IOT - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- To combat the negative health effects of sleep apnea and the annoyance of snoring, SleepPro, UK's leading anti-snore device designing and manufacturing company, announced special offers on its Sleep Tight sleep apnea treatment product this holiday season.

Now customers can buy a double pack of Sleep Tight, and save £30 or a combination pack where a chin support strap is included with the mouthpiece and save £5. Sleep Tight Double Pack is available at £79.99 while Sleep Tight combination pack is available at £69.99. SleepPro has come out with this life changing anti snoring device that will help its users stop snoring in three easy steps:

Step 1: Unwrap your SleepPro Sleep Tight mouth-piece.

Step 2: Mould it to the shape of your jaw using the 'boil and bite' technology.

Step 3: Wear it when going to bed, and get ready for a snore-free evening.

The SleepPro Sleep Tight uses special 'Boil and Bite' technology to ensure it is comfortable to wear and easy to adjust. Based on the successful and proven Easifit with FDA clearance, it has been developed using twin polymer technology, which makes it effective and comfortable. It fits more firmly to reduce rubbing or chafing. Also, it has improved air intake – larger breathing hole – more tongue space. And most important, it is BPA and Latex Free.

Paul Swann, product designer and founder of SleepPro said, "With Sleep Tight you do not require any other more specially formed bespoke oral appliance, it is in itself enough to put an end to the snoring problem."  He further added, "In this holiday season, we are providing special offers on our sleep apnea treatment products, which customers can buy or gift any of their relatives or friends. There is no reason for anyone to suffer from snoring any longer. Our offers are available for the limited time span."

You don't need any prescription to purchase these products instead simply place the order on the official website. Shipping charges applicable: In UK its free of cost, for Europe it is £4.25, for US and Canada it is £6.25, and for Australia it is £8.75. To place your order, you can visit http://www.sleeppro.com/sleeppro-sleep-tight/. You can also place the live order line at 0800-808-5372 (available 24*7).

ABOUT SLEEPPRO

Sleep Pro is the renowned maker of anti snoring devices designed to greatly lessen the condition of snoring. All its effective products can help people facing problems that restrict their sleep, such as Sleep Apnea and Snoring. They have been in the business for past few years and have helped close to a million customers alleviate snoring problems with a few different products, including the including SleepPro Sleep Tight, SleepPro Contor, SleepPro Night Guard to name a few. Their industry-leading brands are recognized worldwide for quality and are available in UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

Contact Information

MEDiTAS Ltd.

5 Broadpiece, Pennyland

Milton Keynes

MK15 8AT

United Kingdom

Email: info@sleeppro.com

Phone: 0800 808 5372

Website: http://www.sleeppro.com/sleep-apnoea-treatment-may-lower-...

Contact
Sleep Pro
0800 699 0844
info@sleeppro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sleeppro.com
Tags:Sleep Apnea Treatment Product
Industry:Health
Location:Pennyland - Berkshire - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SleepPro PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share