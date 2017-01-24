News By Tag
SleepPro Introduces Special Offer On Sleep Apnea Products This Holiday Season
Milton Keynes, UK: Dental practitioners know that snoring is more than just a nuisance; it may be a sign of sleep apnea and other more serious issues.
Now customers can buy a double pack of Sleep Tight, and save £30 or a combination pack where a chin support strap is included with the mouthpiece and save £5. Sleep Tight Double Pack is available at £79.99 while Sleep Tight combination pack is available at £69.99. SleepPro has come out with this life changing anti snoring device that will help its users stop snoring in three easy steps:
• Step 1: Unwrap your SleepPro Sleep Tight mouth-piece.
• Step 2: Mould it to the shape of your jaw using the 'boil and bite' technology.
• Step 3: Wear it when going to bed, and get ready for a snore-free evening.
The SleepPro Sleep Tight uses special 'Boil and Bite' technology to ensure it is comfortable to wear and easy to adjust. Based on the successful and proven Easifit with FDA clearance, it has been developed using twin polymer technology, which makes it effective and comfortable. It fits more firmly to reduce rubbing or chafing. Also, it has improved air intake – larger breathing hole – more tongue space. And most important, it is BPA and Latex Free.
Paul Swann, product designer and founder of SleepPro said, "With Sleep Tight you do not require any other more specially formed bespoke oral appliance, it is in itself enough to put an end to the snoring problem." He further added, "In this holiday season, we are providing special offers on our sleep apnea treatment products, which customers can buy or gift any of their relatives or friends. There is no reason for anyone to suffer from snoring any longer. Our offers are available for the limited time span."
You don't need any prescription to purchase these products instead simply place the order on the official website. Shipping charges applicable: In UK its free of cost, for Europe it is £4.25, for US and Canada it is £6.25, and for Australia it is £8.75. To place your order, you can visit http://www.sleeppro.com/
ABOUT SLEEPPRO
Sleep Pro is the renowned maker of anti snoring devices designed to greatly lessen the condition of snoring. All its effective products can help people facing problems that restrict their sleep, such as Sleep Apnea and Snoring. They have been in the business for past few years and have helped close to a million customers alleviate snoring problems with a few different products, including the including SleepPro Sleep Tight, SleepPro Contor, SleepPro Night Guard to name a few. Their industry-leading brands are recognized worldwide for quality and are available in UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada.
Contact Information
MEDiTAS Ltd.
5 Broadpiece, Pennyland
Milton Keynes
MK15 8AT
United Kingdom
Email: info@sleeppro.com
Phone: 0800 808 5372
Website: http://www.sleeppro.com/
Sleep Pro
0800 699 0844
info@sleeppro.com
