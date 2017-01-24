Marjorie M. Glover, Partner, Chadbourne & Parke LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event

End

Marjorie Glover is the chair of Chadbourne's executive compensation and employee benefits practice group and of the Firm's employment law department. Her practice focuses exclusively in the areas of executive compensation and employee benefits law, corporate governance and risk oversight and employment law.

Ms. Glover advises on employee benefits and executive compensation issues in domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, public offerings, private placements, project financing and other financings.

Ms. Glover advises on all aspects of executive compensation, including employment, separation and consulting agreements, equity- and cash-based incentive plans, deferred compensation arrangements and issues under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(m) (executive pay cap limits), 280G (golden parachutes) and 409A (restrictions on non-qualified deferred compensation)

Ms. Glover advises regularly on all aspects of compliance with United States employee benefits laws, including, for example, compliance with ERISA and applicable securities, tax, labor and health insurance laws. She has extensive experience in the design, implementation, administration and termination of pension, cash balance, profit-sharing, 401(k) savings, employee stock ownership plans and welfare benefit plans. Ms. Glover represents companies in connection with Department of Labor and Internal Revenue Service filings, audits and investigations.

Chadbourne & Parke LLP is an international law firm dedicated to providing practical business solutions to a diverse range of clients in virtually all areas of law. Our core practices include M&A, corporate/corporate finance, US and international tax, bankruptcy and financial restructuring, energy/renewable energy, project finance, insurance/reinsurance, intellectual property, private equity/fund formation, commercial and product liability litigation, international arbitration, securities litigation and regulatory enforcement and executive compensation and employment.

In April 2016, the Department of Labor (DOL) has released its long-awaited final fiduciary rule which expands the "investment advice fiduciary" definition under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The rule requires retirement advisors to prioritize the best interest of their clients and provide greater transparency for investors. Given the wide-ranging implications of this rule, it is imperative for financial advisors, broker dealers and insurance agents to review their compensation systems and implement the changes and requirements set forth in the final rule.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a comprehensive overview of DOL's Fiduciary Rule. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the rule's critical elements and potential implications on companies and will share practical tips on how to ensure compliance with applicable laws.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· DOL Final Fiduciary Rule - An Overview
· Exemptions and Regulatory Changes
· Significant Requirements and Legal Challenges
· Risks and Implications
· Possible Implementation Issues
· Best Compliance Practices