Kistemaker Business Law Group to Present Condo Association Board Member Certification Course
Share this: Kistemaker Business Law Group is offering a Condo Association Board Member Certification Course on Feb 7th in Ormond Beach. @DaytonaBizLaw
The course will take place on Feb.7 at 8:45 a.m. at Oceanside Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla., and is considered one option toward fulfilling the State of Florida's educational requirement for newly elected or appointed board members.
Erum Kistemaker, managing partner of Kistemaker Business Law Group, will cover topics such as third party rentals, board of director governance, issues related to elections, and more.
"We are pleased to be presenting sponsors of this certification course and are proud the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation chose to utilize our expertise in educating new board members," said Kistemaker. "I look forward to providing the participants with all they need to know about condo/HOA board membership."
Complimentary breakfast and refreshments will be served and a certificate will be provided at the completion of the course.
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 1651 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Suite #1, Daytona Beach, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion on specific facts or circumstances nor a solicitation of legal business. You are urged to consult an experienced lawyer concerning your particular actual situation and any specific legal questions you may have. No attorney-client relationship attaches as a result of any exchange of information.
