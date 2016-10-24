 
News By Tag
* Water Damage Handling
* Los Angeles Office Cleaning
* Los Angeles Mold Remediation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Los Angeles Mold Remediation Company Warns of Dangers of Mold in Schools: Regular checks can prevent

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water Damage Handling
Los Angeles Office Cleaning
Los Angeles Mold Remediation

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Building Cleaning Services (BCS), (http://buildingcleaningservices.net/) a Los Angeles mold remediation company said that schools should be alert to potential mold after heavy rains and advised regular maintenance checks of air ducts and ventilation. This follows a potential $250,000 mold issue at the Coleytown Middle School in Westport, CT. Mold was discovered in one class room and this snowballed into potentially 30 classrooms so affected. On Oct. 24, 2016, the Board of Education approved $93,822 for mold abatement in the first of the classrooms. Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer said the mold problem stems from a design flaw in the unit ventilator of the walls, and substandard insulation.

Cabinetry, made of press board wood, had been built inches above the ventilation system. The wood trapped the moisture from the ventilator creating the mold issue, according to The Wesport News.

Kathy Liverance, co-owner of Building Cleaning services, stated: "The situation in Westport, CT demonstrates the potential extent of mold contamination when there's substandard building, in this case, installation that occurred 20 years ago. We have also seen very recent news reports of mold removal being done in schools in Plymouth, MI, in Terre Haute, IN, in Aurora, IL, and in Kingston, PA. And the potential for mold intensifies in the winter months when kids tend to spend more time indoors."

A fact sheet on mold in schools by the EPA states:

•"Potential health effects associated with mold exposure may include irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs of both mold allergic and non-allergic people.

•"In sensitive individuals allergic reactions can be caused by breathing in or touching mold.

•"Dead mold may still cause allergic reactions in some people, so it is not enough to simply kill the mold and leave it there, the mold must be removed.

The fact sheet goes on to list reasons why mold could be growing in a school, the typical places where it could grow, and how schools could manage any mold problem that exists. The fact sheet can be found here: www.epa.gov/iaq/schools/pdfs/publications/moldfactsheet.pdf

Building Cleaning Services has assisted concerned schools with mold issues that ensured neither child or teacher was adversely impacted. The company comes with many favorable reviews because of its ability to take the worry out of mold infestation.

Building Cleaning Services' reviews on Yelp can be seen at http://www.yelp.com/biz/building-cleaning-services-glendale

BCS provides water damage handling and Los Angeles mold remediation services, as well as water damage services for Los Angeles, and office cleaning in Los Angeles. Established in 1997, they have over a decade of experience as a company with fast service, high professionalism and work ethic. BCS is certified by the Institute of Inspection and Cleaning and Restoration and Environmental Testing & Technology. To learn more, visit http://www.BuildingCleaningServices.net, or call 818-953-7100 or e-mail bcs@buildingcleaningservices.net.

News reports

http://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Board-of-Ed-approves-93K-for-partial-mold-10318935.php

http://citizensvoice.com/news/mold-removal-at-valley-west-middle-school-will-begin-thursday-1.2105780

http://www.tribstar.com/news/local_news/mold-remediation-complete-rooms-safe/article_4b7b3b9e-30ae-55e8-b0e7-fefe67a20101.html

http://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/aurora-beacon-news/news/ct-abn-east-aurora-allen-mold-st-1025-20161024-story.html

http://citizensvoice.com/news/wvw-board-oks-62k-payment-for-mold-cleanup-1.2106343

Contact
Building Cleaning Services
***@buildingcleaningservices.net
End
Building Cleaning Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share