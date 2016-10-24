News By Tag
Los Angeles Mold Remediation Company Warns of Dangers of Mold in Schools: Regular checks can prevent
Cabinetry, made of press board wood, had been built inches above the ventilation system. The wood trapped the moisture from the ventilator creating the mold issue, according to The Wesport News.
Kathy Liverance, co-owner of Building Cleaning services, stated: "The situation in Westport, CT demonstrates the potential extent of mold contamination when there's substandard building, in this case, installation that occurred 20 years ago. We have also seen very recent news reports of mold removal being done in schools in Plymouth, MI, in Terre Haute, IN, in Aurora, IL, and in Kingston, PA. And the potential for mold intensifies in the winter months when kids tend to spend more time indoors."
A fact sheet on mold in schools by the EPA states:
•"Potential health effects associated with mold exposure may include irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs of both mold allergic and non-allergic people.
•"In sensitive individuals allergic reactions can be caused by breathing in or touching mold.
•"Dead mold may still cause allergic reactions in some people, so it is not enough to simply kill the mold and leave it there, the mold must be removed.
The fact sheet goes on to list reasons why mold could be growing in a school, the typical places where it could grow, and how schools could manage any mold problem that exists. The fact sheet can be found here: www.epa.gov/
Building Cleaning Services has assisted concerned schools with mold issues that ensured neither child or teacher was adversely impacted. The company comes with many favorable reviews because of its ability to take the worry out of mold infestation.
Building Cleaning Services' reviews on Yelp can be seen at http://www.yelp.com/
BCS provides water damage handling and Los Angeles mold remediation services, as well as water damage services for Los Angeles, and office cleaning in Los Angeles. Established in 1997, they have over a decade of experience as a company with fast service, high professionalism and work ethic. BCS is certified by the Institute of Inspection and Cleaning and Restoration and Environmental Testing & Technology. To learn more, visit http://www.BuildingCleaningServices.net, or call 818-953-7100 or e-mail bcs@buildingcleaningservices.net.
