Building Cleaning Services Provides List of Signs of Mold

Environmental Friendly Cleaning Company Helps Public to Be Watchful for Early Signs of Mold
There can be potential adverse health symptoms experienced by people living or working in mold-affected buildings. This includes:
•Asthma-like symptoms
•Sore eyes
•Itchy skin
•Runny or blocked nose
•Sneezing
•Coughing
•Sore throat
Building Cleaning Services says that people can become very concerned about mold but stresses removal of mold by a trustworthy company that consistently gets clearance tests on its work is important to relieve those worries and stress. Kathy Liverance, co-owner of Building Cleaning Services, stated: "If you see signs of mold in a building, it is vital to get a mold inspection at once, so that the problem does not expand and become unnecessarily costly to remove. BCS is often the company of choice when advising on whether or not mold removal needs to be professionally removed. We pride ourselves in helping the client become informed."
Signs of mold include:
1.Mold Smell: A primary sign of mold is a moldy smell. When the smell is worse in certain rooms, then mold is probably growing in or near that area.
2.Visual Mold: Sometimes people see mold without realizing it. Small amounts of mold means there is enough moisture for mold to grow, and may indicate more mold behind walls.
3.Humidity: Some types of molds can live off humidity in the air. A humidity level of over 60% can lead to mold growth.
5.Water Leaks: If a leak is undetected for a long time, it is very likely to cause mold.
6.Leaking Roof or Attic: Signs of a leaking roof are water damage on the ceiling below the attic. Unhandled water leaks can lead to mold growth.
7.Flooding: Flooding that left materials, such as drywall, wet for more than 24 hours, probably caused mold.
8.Damp Basement: If you notice your basement is often damp, this could be a sign of a mold problem.
9.Water Stains: Another sign of a water problem is water stains on walls, ceilings and other surfaces. If there is mold growing the stain might be darker color.
10.Paint Peeling: When there is a lot of moisture, paint may start to come off surfaces. Mold could be lurking.
11.Rust: Rust in the home can be a sign of a moisture problem.
12.Warping: When moisture gets into wood, drywall and other materials it can cause warping. If you see warped walls or other surfaces, you should check to see if there is a moisture problem or mold.
BCS provides water damage dry out, mold removal services, environmental deep cleaning, post construction cleaning, and commercial janitorial services for the Greater Los Angeles area and other areas of Southern California. Established in 1997, they have over a decade of experience as a company with excellent service, high professionalism and work ethic. BCS is certified by the Institute of Inspection and Cleaning and Restoration and Environmental Testing & Technology. To learn more, visit http://www.BuildingCleaningServices.net, or call 818-953-7100 or e-mail bcs@buildingcleaningservices.net.
Building Cleaning Services
***@buildingcleaningservices.net
