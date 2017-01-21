 
Support World Wetlands Day with Narrative Atlas

 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Narrative Atlas on World Wetlands Day and tell your story about efforts in your community to save our wetlands. The month-long event will culminate with an interactive video wall on Narrative Atlas.

Narrative Atlas is a multilingual platform that connects students and teachers with their counterparts around the world to share their own stories to solve pressing problems using an array of digital media: maps, video, writing, still images, audio.

MapWorks Learning, Teachers Without Borders, and Ushahidi have pooled their expertise to provide a robust environment for student and teacher engagement and problem-based inquiry.

Student projects involve collaborative problem-solving and tangible, measurable learning outcomes to address the pressing global challenges of the 21st century articulated in the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals, such as climate change, poverty, energy, and environment.  Narrative Atlas deepens the personal, social, cultural, global, and academic dimensions of 21st century learning.

Visit http://narrativeatlas.org for more details.

