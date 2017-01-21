News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Support World Wetlands Day with Narrative Atlas
Narrative Atlas is a multilingual platform that connects students and teachers with their counterparts around the world to share their own stories to solve pressing problems using an array of digital media: maps, video, writing, still images, audio.
MapWorks Learning, Teachers Without Borders, and Ushahidi have pooled their expertise to provide a robust environment for student and teacher engagement and problem-based inquiry.
Student projects involve collaborative problem-solving and tangible, measurable learning outcomes to address the pressing global challenges of the 21st century articulated in the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals, such as climate change, poverty, energy, and environment. Narrative Atlas deepens the personal, social, cultural, global, and academic dimensions of 21st century learning.
Visit http://narrativeatlas.org for more details.
Contact
MapWorks Learning
***@mapworkslearning.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse