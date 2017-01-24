 
News By Tag
* Fostercare
* Linnerfoundation
* Getinvolvedco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month – Will You Get Involved?

 
 
February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month
February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fostercare
Linnerfoundation
Getinvolvedco

Industry:
Family

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Earnings

WASHINGTON - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The leading provider of nonprofit all-in-one campaigns, Get Involved Company, and the nation's leading advocate of foster care children, The Linner Foundation, are partnering to support foster children in the DC area as they move from an existing foster care home to a new one via the, "February is New Home Kit for Foster Kids Month" campaign.

"Children often leave their current foster care homes with little to no possessions of their own," said Oliver Roy, Founder and Executive Director, The Linner Foundation. "This adds a significant level of stress to an already highly uncertain situation for these young children. We can all help ease some of their fears by providing them with a simple gift of toiletries and grooming items that solely belong to them as they transition to a new home."

The New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids campaign helps provide new home kits for 75 foster care children in the Washington, DC area. This campaign, dedicated to the month of February, increases the awareness of the stresses facing foster care children and helps meet some of their basic needs as they navigate through the foster care system.

"We joined the campaign as soon as we became aware of the heartbreaking situation for foster care children," said Carol O'Brien, CEO and cofounder of Get Involved Company. "We started our company to help people get involved in causes just like this—to raise awareness, funds, and volunteers to help address challenges many of us aren't even aware exist."

How to Get Involved in the February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month Campaign:

·       Educate: For the month of February 2017, generate awareness of the challenges facing foster care children by using social media and email to let friends, family, and colleagues to help them become aware of the cause. Visit The Linner Foundation's web site at http://www.thelinnerfoundation.org.


·       Participate: Create a campaign to support foster care children and send to family and friends. The Linner Foundation and Get Involved Company have created campaign tools to get you started at: http://www.getinvolvedco.com/organization/view/thelinnerf.... Click Start Campaign.

·       Donate: funds donated will help assemble 75 new home kits for foster care children in the Washington, DC area. Visit The Linner Foundation's web site at www.thelinnerfoundation.com.

About The Linner Foundation: Oliver Roy started The Linner Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization headquartered in Washington, DC, in part to focus on the issues and challenges that children face being in and aging out of foster care. As a former foster child and foster parent himself, Mr. Roy has an inside look at the positive and negative aspects of the foster care system from both sides. Seeing firsthand the gap in resources and awareness, he began offering more support and training services for those in foster care.

About Get Involved Company: Austin, TX-based Get Involved Company provides next generation fundraising + more campaigns to nonprofit organizations. The company's software enables supporters to create campaigns on behalf of nonprofits, access the campaigns from the organization's site to reduce competition, and expand beyond fundraising to reach 100% of would-be supporters. The award-winning software has been recognized as the "hottest new tech product in 2017 for nonprofits" and has been featured in multiple media outlets. www.getinvolvedco.com

Contact
Get Involved Company
***@getinvolvedco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@getinvolvedco.com Email Verified
Tags:Fostercare, Linnerfoundation, Getinvolvedco
Industry:Family
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share