February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month – Will You Get Involved?
"Children often leave their current foster care homes with little to no possessions of their own," said Oliver Roy, Founder and Executive Director, The Linner Foundation. "This adds a significant level of stress to an already highly uncertain situation for these young children. We can all help ease some of their fears by providing them with a simple gift of toiletries and grooming items that solely belong to them as they transition to a new home."
The New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids campaign helps provide new home kits for 75 foster care children in the Washington, DC area. This campaign, dedicated to the month of February, increases the awareness of the stresses facing foster care children and helps meet some of their basic needs as they navigate through the foster care system.
"We joined the campaign as soon as we became aware of the heartbreaking situation for foster care children," said Carol O'Brien, CEO and cofounder of Get Involved Company. "We started our company to help people get involved in causes just like this—to raise awareness, funds, and volunteers to help address challenges many of us aren't even aware exist."
How to Get Involved in the February is New Home Kits for Foster Care Kids Month Campaign:
· Educate: For the month of February 2017, generate awareness of the challenges facing foster care children by using social media and email to let friends, family, and colleagues to help them become aware of the cause. Visit The Linner Foundation's web site at http://www.thelinnerfoundation.org.
· Participate:
· Donate: funds donated will help assemble 75 new home kits for foster care children in the Washington, DC area. Visit The Linner Foundation's web site at www.thelinnerfoundation.com.
About The Linner Foundation: Oliver Roy started The Linner Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization headquartered in Washington, DC, in part to focus on the issues and challenges that children face being in and aging out of foster care. As a former foster child and foster parent himself, Mr. Roy has an inside look at the positive and negative aspects of the foster care system from both sides. Seeing firsthand the gap in resources and awareness, he began offering more support and training services for those in foster care.
About Get Involved Company: Austin, TX-based Get Involved Company provides next generation fundraising + more campaigns to nonprofit organizations. The company's software enables supporters to create campaigns on behalf of nonprofits, access the campaigns from the organization's site to reduce competition, and expand beyond fundraising to reach 100% of would-be supporters. The award-winning software has been recognized as the "hottest new tech product in 2017 for nonprofits" and has been featured in multiple media outlets. www.getinvolvedco.com
