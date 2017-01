Check Out Upcoming Artist King Jul!

King Jul

End

-- King Jul aka; Jul (pronounced Jewel) is a Hip Hop recording artist hailing from Brooklyn, NY. Jul is a true representation of the entire east coast from north Brooklyn, NY to south (South Florida) & in nothing less than legendary fashion displays the best of both these worlds! Be on the lookout for this seasoned up & coming XXL freshman, 2017 is officially the year of Time Bomb Inc.​Also check out his previous release "Your Highness" where Brooklyn's King Jul gives the game a taste of what it's been missing with this artistic blend of versatile flows and styles combined with hip-hop, raw rap, opera, and even a dub-step bonus released under Time Bomb Inc. the "Your Highness" mixtape is a prelude to his future album, also entitled your highness.Check out his visuals for "On My Job" featured on his 2013 mixtape release "Your Highness" which is available via DatPiff. Directed by Desmond "DSMND" Brown & edited by Thomas Balsewich III. Executive produced by King Jul. Copyright 2014 Time Bomb Inc. #BOOM ( https://www.youtube.com/ results?q=%23BOOM )!