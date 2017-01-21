News By Tag
Check Out Upcoming Artist King Jul!
Also check out his previous release "Your Highness" where Brooklyn's King Jul gives the game a taste of what it's been missing with this artistic blend of versatile flows and styles combined with hip-hop, raw rap, opera, and even a dub-step bonus released under Time Bomb Inc. the "Your Highness" mixtape is a prelude to his future album, also entitled your highness.
Check out his visuals for "On My Job" featured on his 2013 mixtape release "Your Highness" which is available via DatPiff. Directed by Desmond "DSMND" Brown & edited by Thomas Balsewich III. Executive produced by King Jul. Copyright 2014 Time Bomb Inc. #BOOM (https://www.youtube.com/
