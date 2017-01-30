Check Out Upcoming Artist Swizzy Swift!

LOS ANGELES
- Jan. 30, 2017
- PRLog
-- Born in 1991, Swizzy Swift always had a knack for music. He has played in a jazz band, and his high school band playing multiple instruments. In the 6th grade, Swizz was writing poetry in his english class and decided to take it a bit further and write a poem with grit, kinda like a 50 cent/C-Murder. Those are Swizzy Swift's favorite artists til this day and some of his style comes from these rap superstars. By the time he reached the 8th grade, Swizz was writing his own music. People didn't understand his music because it was vulgar, but true all the way through. In everyone of Swizzy Swift's songs, a story of something he's done, he went through, or he's seen will come out. Growing up in Amityville, Ny wasn't always easy either, but atleast he had the support of his very few friends including 1 very close friend who was killed in a drive-by in the Amityville/Copaigue border. Swizz decided to pursue his rap career in honor of his fallen comrade and teach the world that its ok to be different.He is currently a Producer/Artist outside of Los Angeles, and he is working to be a manager from his crew, also he started his own Dream Music Records aka D.M.R. He is working on videos to compliment his music through Jayvin, his cameraman, and he is hoping one day to take over the world through his music. Check out their music here www.swizzyswiftdmr.com
