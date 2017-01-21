 
Industry News





Vanity Emails New Business Marketing Trend

Vanity emails are an affordable effective way to communicate with prospects and customers to generate leads and increase sales and profits.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Your free email address is costing you much more than you think according to Scott Alliy an Internet marketing pioneer and President of BrandsTek.com a domain name and Internet marketing agency.  Scott who has seen it all when it comes to digital marketing over the last 20 plus years and one of the biggest mistakes is the misunderstanding or misuse of the power of domain names and vanity email addresses..

"Your email address is like your storefront, the first thing prospective customers see" says Scott.  Many times people will make a judgment about your business based on your email address without ever giving you a chance to earn their business. If your storefront awning was ripped or if your storefront windows were broken you would fix them so why are you presenting yourself with a free broken meaningless often irrelevant email address? asks Scott

His company BrandsTek.com offers vanity email addresses to independent business professionals and small and medium businesses that wish to present their business to prospects and customers in the best and most professional light. Brandstek.com owns thousands of premium domain names in all industries and vertical markets that can be used to create countless vanity email addresses says Scott.

With same day service BrandsTek.com can help you replace your dull meaningless email address with an email addresses that tells prospects and customers exactly who you are and what you offer and gives them the confidence they need to do business with you.

HomesandRealty.com one of brandstek.com premium brand domain names is one example of how a vanity email address can instantly braing credibility to business professionals and improve the interest and likely hood  that prospects and customers will do business with you.  As a customer would you be more impressed to receive an email from joewatson22756@gmail (mailto:joewatson22456@gmail) or joewatson@homesandrealty (mailto:joewatson@homesandrealty.com) asks Scott.

A Great vanity email addresses is your identity to the world, your first impression.  Vanity email addresses help attract your ideal customer and tells them who you are, what you do, and many times exactly how you can help them solve their problems or provide for their needs.

Great vanity email addresses are specific and easy to remember and share.  They promote loyalty and repeat business and withstand the test of time.

Vanity email rental prices as with premium domain name sales are priced by industry and application says Scott.  Scott encourages independent contractors and business professionals as well as small and medium business owners to visit BrandsTek.com and view the available list of domain names upon which vanity emails can be created and to contact an advisor if  they don't find the exact domain name they want to use.

About BrandsTek.com

We are tech savvy brand marketing strategists highly focused on helping businesses of all sizes create and promote their brand and do a better job of marketing their products and services on the Internet.

Our team members have twenty years Internet marketing and Internet business development and operations experience including finding buying and selling brand domain names that uniquely identify your business, drive traffic to your website, generate leads, increase sales, improve social media marketing results and help you beat your competition and own your niche market. We specialize in outside the box marketing strategies that take advantage of the latest tech and capitalize on consumer buying trends with an emphasis on cost savings and results.

BrandsTek.com
***@brandstek.com
BrandsTek.com
***@brandstek.com
