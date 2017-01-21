News By Tag
NetDocuments Announces Multiple Product Releases for Enhanced Usability
"Product superiority and innovation are central to our mission of providing the most secure, reliable, and user-friendly content management platform available on the market today," Matt Duncan, CEO at NetDocuments, stated. "The combination of ndSync, native integration with Microsoft Office iOS apps, and intelligent personalized search brings ubiquitous and intuitive access to secure content from any device or location."
ndSync
NetDocuments' latest new product ndSync enables individuals to map matter-content, folders and documents within NetDocuments to a PC, Mac, or mobile device. This Dropbox-like functionality provides two-way synchronization for content being shared with others within the firm and the ability to work on documents offline and even check-out documents, preventing others from making changes. Additionally, ndSync is an enterprise-grade file synchronization app that has built-in mobile device management (MDM) features and administrative controls, allowing firm administrators to control or restrict access, enforce synchronization policies, as well as perform application remote wiping in the case of stolen or lost devices. ndSync combines the power and simplicity of consumer applications like Dropbox with NetDocuments' robust security, compliance and enterprise DMS platform.
See how ndSync streamlines and empowers an individual's document work across devices. Watch the video here (https://www.youtube.com/
Microsoft iOS Office apps native integration with NetDocuments
Microsoft Office apps (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) on iOS devices (iPhone/iPad)
This new functionality allows iOS users to natively open, edit, and save NetDocuments content via Word, Excel, or PowerPoint as easily as they can with OneDrive. The user experience is significantly enhanced because of the tremendous ease of use and ubiquitous access to the secure, trusted, and encrypted NetDocuments cloud storage platform. NetDocuments and Microsoft continue to develop solutions in support of a 'Cloud First' commitment to the legal and professional markets.
See how the mobile and collaborative editing works through Office 365. Watch the video here (https://www.youtube.com/
Personalized Search and Entity Extraction
The upcoming NetDocuments quarterly release (17.2) will include built-in intelligent personalized search, which automatically boosts and ranks search results related to the individual user performing the search, similar to Google and other consumer searching experiences.
In addition to intelligent personalized search, NetDocuments is also introducing advanced entity extraction for in-depth document mining and search result analysis based on full-text content extraction of categories such as: people, companies, locations, dates, email addresses, titles, financial amounts, etc. This allows lawyers and professionals to focus on any document set in NetDocuments and quickly gain awareness of the specifics of "who, what, where, when, and how much" within a given set of documents. Users can further drill down into content-based facetted searches to gain immediate knowledge of the critical facts in any matter, workspace, project, or document set.
The latest advancements around personalization and advanced entity extraction are specifically geared towards empowering the individual with not only a search experience that is intuitive and seamless, but also one that can be tailored and customized based on user preferences.
"NetDocuments users have always enjoyed a powerful built-in enterprise search engine. Our latest enhancements reflect the type of product and user-focused innovation that elevates the NetDocuments user experience and provides the knowledge management today's legal and professional users demand," commented Alvin Tedjamulia, NetDocuments' CTO.
In addition to the new product enhancements, NetDocuments is releasing an update on its industry leading security-as-
