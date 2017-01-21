News By Tag
Launch Of New Fashion Discovery App Introduces One-Stop Shopping Search Engine For Fashion
"The Hook Fashion Discovery App Scours Your Favorite Shopping Destinations To Help You Find That One Thing You Are Looking For."
"We knew there was a need to optimize the mobile shopping experience, especially since shoppers are constantly being inundated with endless promos from brands and various e-tailers," says Hook Co-founder Neenu Jacob. "We've built a search engine that allows the shopper to key in exactly what she or he is looking for and be able to immediately browse through exact matches and similar styles at all different price points – A search engine just for fashion!"
There are three ways to search on the Hook App:
1. "Type and Search" – Simply key in something specific you are looking for (i.e. "green velvet blazer") and with one tap you can instantly browse through "green velvet blazers" from your favorite fashion destinations including luxury e-stores like Net-a-Porter to a more accessibly-priced Macy's or Nordstrom, and even inexpensive options from Forever21, H&M, and Amazon Fashion.
2. "Snap and Search"- See something you like online or worn by a friend? Simply snap a photo and search for it on the app. Hook instantly lets you peruse the exact or closest results from your favorite retailers.
3. "Similar Search" - Browse and select items you like from Hook's trending feed and shoppable editorials. Want more options? Simply tap on the Similar Search icon and Hook brings you back loads of similar options at all different price points for you to comparison shop.
Hook's user-friendly, editorial-style content educates users at a glance on trending styles and current bestsellers. With millions of SKUs featured, the shopper can search for virtually any fashion item. The app covers over 100 top U.S. online shopping destinations most popular with millennials including Nastygal, Zara, Shopbop, H&M, Asos, Pacsun, Farfetch, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barney's, etc.
A subsidiary of parent company *Intelligence Node, the app will target U.S. millennials (over 75 million, 80% of whom own a smartphone). "Mobile shopping is truly the future of retail," says Intelligence Node Co-founder and CEO Sanjeev Sularia. "The Hook Fashion Discovery app is the first AI-generated fashion feed to help consumers cut through the clutter by offering unbiased reports on what's trending. This is a vital and valuable way for us to trickle down the insight and wealth of information we are privy to through our analytics to offer consumers a more efficient way to update their wardrobes."
The free app is currently available for download in the App Store and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/
About Intelligence Node
The Hook Fashion Discovery app is a subsidiary of parent company Intelligence Node. Intelligence Node is a big data company focusing on retail with leading analytics products like Incompetitor and Inoptimizer in its product suite. Originally launched in 2012, Intelligence Node today boasts of the largest retail product database, mapping over 1 billion+ unique products across 130,000+ brands for more than 1,100+ categories every day. The Hook Fashion Discovery app is the first consumer product and app offered by the company.
