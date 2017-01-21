Mother of all Sports Day

--: Quite on the line of ​ an​ old adage 'Happy, healthy parents make happy, healthy children' Kunskapsskolan International is organi​s​ing a sports event – exclusively for mothers 'The Mother of All - Sports Day' in association with Gurgaon Moms - a​ popular social media group for Gurgaon Moms on Saturday at its school premises in Sector 70, Gurgaon tomorrow, 28th January,2017.According to informed sources, they have teamed up to encourage fitness for​ parents ​ and​ children to ensure ​ a sense of​ well-being. Importantly, to bring all Moms of Gurgaon together for a day of sport – ​ offering​ a range of games - ​ from​ ​g​olf, ​s​quash, ​a​rchery, ​s​hooting, c​ricket, ​b​asketball, and tennis .In addition,​ the event will​ also cater ​ to​ the needs ​ of​ mothers who ​ would like​ to bring their children along. There will be a special activity zone for children​to engage​with and explore.​. This will be followed by some mouth-watering delicacies to energ​ize ​ and keep them going.The event w​ill​ be kicked off with a warm up Zumba session conducted by Adidas and Kabaddi Challenge by Vivafitevent​. To end the day, prizes w​ill be given by Adidas, Ultimate Golf Foundation and Vivafit!