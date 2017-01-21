News By Tag
Kunskapsskolan International to organize sports day for Gurgaon mothers
According to informed sources, they have teamed up to encourage fitness for parents and children to ensure a sense of well-being. Importantly, to bring all Moms of Gurgaon together for a day of sport – offering a range of games - from golf, squash, archery, shooting, cricket, basketball, and tennis .
In addition, the event will also cater to the needs of mothers who would like to bring their children along. There will be a special activity zone for childrento engagewith and explore.. This will be followed by some mouth-watering delicacies to energize and keep them going.
The event will be kicked off with a warm up Zumba session conducted by Adidas and Kabaddi Challenge by Vivafitevent
Media Contact
Sadam Husen
9654955673
***@gmail.com
