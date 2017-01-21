 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Willis Programs offers the only sponsored lawyers professional liability insurance program

 
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 25 years ago, Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com) developed an insurance risk management program, "LawyerGuard," for defense attorneys all over the nation.  This program evolved from our 25+ years of experience in insuring attorneys all over the nation. With a unique understanding of the exposures attorneys face, our experienced professionals know how to provide the products to protect our agents' clients.

LawyerGuard, the only lawyers professional liability insurance program sponsored by the DRI, is the preferred program for defense attorneys with 51% or more in the defense area of practice for all firm sizes. The program is available in all states (subject to state filing requirements).  LawyerGuard offers individually tailored cover ages and risk management support to fit the needs of each law firm.The program highlights include, but are not limited to, Mutual Choice of Counsel on every policy, Deductible for defense firms is automatically reduced by 10%, Defense firms receive a 10-15% discount on their premium, and Defense firms are eligible for special coverage enhancements & fewer exclusions.

This lawyers professional liability insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A (Stable) by A.M. Best Co., and A (Positive) by S&P.  For additional information on LawyerGuard, please visit lawyerguard.com or contact Program Manager, Kevin J. Sullivan,(860) 756-7417 or at kevinj.sullivan@willistowerswatson.com

About Willis Programs

Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).

Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability.  Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.

A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com

Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@willis.com
Source:Willis Programs
Email:***@willis.com
