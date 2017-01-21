News By Tag
Willis Programs offers the only sponsored lawyers professional liability insurance program
LawyerGuard, the only lawyers professional liability insurance program sponsored by the DRI, is the preferred program for defense attorneys with 51% or more in the defense area of practice for all firm sizes. The program is available in all states (subject to state filing requirements)
This lawyers professional liability insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A (Stable) by A.M. Best Co., and A (Positive) by S&P. For additional information on LawyerGuard, please visit lawyerguard.com or contact Program Manager, Kevin J. Sullivan,(860)
About Willis Programs
Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut;
Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability. Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.
A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com
