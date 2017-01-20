 
Kim Mulvahill with Intermountain Pet Hospital is now CVPM Certified

 
 
CVPMlogo300
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian, Idaho: International Pet Hospital is proud to announce that Kim Mulvahill, our hospital administrator since 2010, has become a Certified Veterinary Practice Manager (CVPM). With this certification from the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA), Kim joins a privileged few: Less than five people in the state of Idaho currently hold the CVPM designation.

Kim has been with IPH since March 2003. She excels in promoting effective communication among our staff, thereby helping to improve:

·       Patient outcomes

·       Employee's skillsets

·       Community outreach

Kim's CVPM certification will help IPH better achieve its goal of providing quality, compassionate veterinary care. She and the rest of our experienced team will continue to offer outstanding services to our clients and their pets.

About IPH

Intermountain Pet Hospital has given thorough, personalized care to animals in Boise and Meridian, Idaho for more than 30 years. We combine the most advanced training with leading-edge technology and equipment. We celebrate the human-animal bond and offer preventative, diagnostic and treatment services to nurture and support it.

About VHMA

Founded in 1981, the VHMA focuses on improving interaction among people who work in Veterinary Practice Management. The association created the CVPM certification in 1989 after seeing the need for a program that recognizes excellence in the field of business management for veterinary practices.
Intermountain Pet Hospital
