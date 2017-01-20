 
January 2017





ICP DAS USA Integrates Data Acquisition Products in Boeing's 7E7 Dream Liner

Using I-7000 Modules for testing on new Boeing Dreamliner Airline
 
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ICP DAS partners with Boeing to install a module that is capable of monitoring it's vacuum over a large table top surface; via a flush mount inductive eddic current sensor.The module needed to handle 700 sensors to monitor the tension and vacuum across wing panels mounted on the table for CNC machining. The inductive eddie current sensors would measure the air gap between the table, and the sheet metal surface being pulled down with the vacuum. Each sensor would be transmitting a 4~20ma analog signal to represent the increment of measurement. The application was the required use of DeviceNet as both the serial interface, as well as, the infrastructural communicative network.

With the variables in place, ICP DAS was up for the challenge. Due to the large scale of data acquisition needed for the project, ICP recommended the implementation of the I-7017C,  an 8-channel, current specific analog input module, capable of sampling full 16-bit data streams at 10 samples/second, and allowing user selectable channel configuration. By implementing upwards of 89 modules in the projected application, the end user would be able to amply monitor their data acquisition needs via a DeviceNet based network. The task of converting the acquired data would be placed upon ICP DAS's I-7241D DeviceNet converter. With the I-7241D in place, all 89 modules were daisy-chained via RS-485, to simultaneously monitor the tabletop vacuum, and transmit data via DeviceNet, to the data-logging module.

Upon completion of the installation and initial testing, the fabricator was most impressed with the ease of integration, and capabilities of the ICP hardware. Although it has not formally been submitted, the fabricator has reassured ICP DAS that their choice will be a clear one.

Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is a manufacturer of cutting edge industrial automation and control hardware and software. It offers a broad range of flexible and cost-effective total solutions for various industries, including energy and power, factory and machine, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, etc. Its products range from M2M and "Internet of Things" (IoT) controllers and protocol converters to remote data acquisition I/O modules that support a variety of communication protocols including Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, CAN bus, Profibus, Profinet, Ethernet/IP, HART, EtherCAT, DeviceNet, BACnet, and Wi-Fi.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-usa.com/, or give us a call, toll free, at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.

Contact
ICP DAS USA
***@icpdas-usa.com
