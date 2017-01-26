News By Tag
Smithers Rapra Enhances Extractables and Leachables Testing with New Mass Spectrometry Capabilities
(Shawbury, UK) – January 17, 2017 – Smithers Rapra, a world leader in rubber, plastics and composites testing expertise, announced today the addition of its first Waters VionTM IMS QTof. Coupled with Waters AQUITY UPLC I-Class, this Ion Mobility Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer (IMS QToF) provides state-of-the-
These new capabilities add to Smithers Rapra's industry-leading expertise in extractables and leachables studies, following industry best practices and guidance published by PQRI, IPAC-RS, USP, PDA, BPOG and BPSA, along with insights gained from FDA, EMA and ASTM. The ability of the system to generate mass data with a higher level of accuracy, along with information on fragment ions and the Collision Cross Section area (determined using the ion mobility), means that the molecular formula and structure of a compound can be quickly assigned, with the Collision Cross Section (CCS) data being used to provide an important additional dimension in the confirmation of an assigned molecular structure.
"Our new mass spectrometer further enhances our ability to provide the industry with the best techniques in identifying extractable and leachable (http://www.smithersrapra.com/
Smithers' polymer and analytical experts include Dr. Patricia Wright and Dr. Selma Riasat, who joined the Smithers Rapra analytical chemistry team in 2016. Dr. Wright previously worked for multiple large pharmaceutical companies in the UK. She is a member of the British Mass Spectrometry Society (BMSS) Executive Committee and has published over 30 papers in the field of mass spectrometry, notably in mass spectral interpretation. Dr. Riasat earned her doctorate in polymer chemistry at Aston University in Birmingham, UK and conducted research at the university before accepting a position at Smithers.
Smithers has a continuous development program in place to expand its mass spectral database on extractable and leachable compounds and has committed to adding the collision cross section parameter to its library. The IQ/OQ/PQ testing of the Waters VionTM IMS QTof system has just been completed at Smithers Rapra, and the analysis of customer samples is beginning this month.
The new Waters VionTM IMS QTof system complements Smithers' current structural elucidation analytical equipment, a Waters Micromass GCTTM Premier featuring both electron impact ionisation and chemical ionisation capabilities.
Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services, including material chemistry and product durability testing (http://www.smithersrapra.com/
