January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Smithers Rapra Enhances Extractables and Leachables Testing with New Mass Spectrometry Capabilities

 
 
Smithers Rapra's New Extractables and Leachables Testing Equipment
Smithers Rapra's New Extractables and Leachables Testing Equipment
 
SHAWBURY, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SMITHERS RAPRA ENHANCES EXTRACTABLES AND LEACHABLES TESTING WITH NEW MASS SPECTROMETRY CAPABILITIES

(Shawbury, UK) – January 17, 2017 – Smithers Rapra, a world leader in rubber, plastics and composites testing expertise, announced today the addition of its first Waters VionTM IMS QTof. Coupled with Waters AQUITY UPLC I-Class, this Ion Mobility Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer (IMS QToF) provides state-of-the-art accuracy and rapid identification of extractable and leachable compounds for the global medical, pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

These new capabilities add to Smithers Rapra's industry-leading expertise in extractables and leachables studies, following industry best practices and guidance published by PQRI, IPAC-RS, USP, PDA, BPOG and BPSA, along with insights gained from FDA, EMA and ASTM. The ability of the system to generate mass data with a higher level of accuracy, along with information on fragment ions and the Collision Cross Section area (determined using the ion mobility), means that the molecular formula and structure of a compound can be quickly assigned, with the Collision Cross Section (CCS) data being used to provide an important additional dimension in the confirmation of an assigned molecular structure.

"Our new mass spectrometer further enhances our ability to provide the industry with the best techniques in identifying extractable and leachable (http://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-sector/m...) compounds that before were unknown," said Andrew Feilden, chemistry operations director (http://www.smithersrapra.com/about-us/experts/chemical-an...). "Coupled with the knowledge and skills of our polymer and analytical experts, we will be able to provide even more in-depth and accurate testing on our clients' products and packaging materials."

Smithers' polymer and analytical experts include Dr. Patricia Wright and Dr. Selma Riasat, who joined the Smithers Rapra analytical chemistry team in 2016. Dr. Wright previously worked for multiple large pharmaceutical companies in the UK. She is a member of the British Mass Spectrometry Society (BMSS) Executive Committee and has published over 30 papers in the field of mass spectrometry, notably in mass spectral interpretation. Dr. Riasat earned her doctorate in polymer chemistry at Aston University in Birmingham, UK and conducted research at the university before accepting a position at Smithers.

Smithers has a continuous development program in place to expand its mass spectral database on extractable and leachable compounds and has committed to adding the collision cross section parameter to its library. The IQ/OQ/PQ testing of the Waters VionTM IMS QTof system has just been completed at Smithers Rapra, and the analysis of customer samples is beginning this month.

The new Waters VionTM IMS QTof system complements Smithers' current structural elucidation analytical equipment, a Waters Micromass GCTTM Premier featuring both electron impact ionisation and chemical ionisation capabilities.

Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services, including material chemistry and product durability testing (http://www.smithersrapra.com/product-testing). Smithers' global network of ISO 17025 accredited test laboratories performs a wide variety tests supporting raw material and component suppliers and end-users. For more information about Smithers Rapra visit www.smithersrapra.com.

About Smithers Rapra:

Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the plastics and rubber industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visitwww.smithersrapra.com.

About The Smithers Group:

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visitwww.smithers.com.

You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:

425 West Market Street

Akron, Ohio 44303

Telephone: 330-762-7441

www.smithersrapra.com

Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017
