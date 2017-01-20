Country(s)
Industry News
American School Bus Council Announces Love the Bus LOCAL for 2017
ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The American School Bus Council (ASBC) announced today that it will be supporting a national Love the Bus campaign and encourages local districts to "Love the Bus" LOCAL during the month of February.
Love the Bus began in 2007 and is a month-long celebration of the importance and role of the yellow school bus in education, with a particular focus on thanking school bus drivers for safely transporting 25 million children to and from school every day. Love the Bus events are held at schools, school bus facilities, and other locations across the country. The events raise awareness and appreciation for the experience of riding the bus to and from school, and they recognize the diverse group of professionals whose daily efforts make the yellow school bus part of the fabric of American life.
During the month of February, local school districts are encouraged to hold their own Love the Bus events. ASBC encourages them to download free materials from http://www.americanschoolbuscouncil.org/
For information about procuring American School Bus Council marketing materials, interested individuals are asked to contact ASBC at 866.955.2722, or visit www.americanschoolbuscouncil.com. ASBC can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
About ASBC
ASBC is a coalition of public and private transportation providers, school bus manufacturers and state officials responsible for pupil transportation. The Council's members include NAPT (National Association for Pupil Transportation)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse