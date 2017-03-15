Edmonton & Surrounding Area Businesses Have Over 2.5 million Views on Google Maps. Is yours there?

Photos of Edmonton businesses taken by James Cousineau and added to Google Maps have been viewed over 2.5 million times in the past 8 months. Out of thousands of photos taken by this registered "Google Guide" he does so free to promote local business

YVR was one of the top viewed photos in 2016 of James' on Google Maps

* Edmonton

* Business

* Edmonton - Alberta - Canada Subject:

Contact

James

7804542414

james@karymovers.com

-- When people use Google Maps and Google communities, seeking the location of businesses and suggestions for retailers, hotels, attractions, eateries etc, chances are that they will be viewing photos or reviews of Edmonton based businessman, James Cousineau. With over 2.5 million views of his photos and reviews in the past 8 months from locations in BC and Alberta and a rapid increase in the numbers being added by James, it is projected that his photos and reviews will surpass 25 million views in 2017.James has relocated to Edmonton in June of 2016 and as a result the majority of the businesses being added are in the Alberta region. He takes quick photos of the locations and adds them instantly to Google Maps to assist others seeking directions or suggestions. His reviews are much the same and are being used by millions of locals and visitors alike.James does this as a hobby to help promote businesses and the amazing thiongs we have to offer visitors from around the world. He oversees business development and business operations for several companies of his own and as a consultant with other companies such as Canadian Relocation Specialists (a service contractor for Uhaul International), Kary Movers Ltd, Soundmax DJ Services, INIRA - The International Network of Independent Recording Artists) among others. He not only overseas the day to day operations but also high impact change models for customer experience improvements and retention.Other companies he has been emplyed by in the past include the Jim Pattison Group, 2010 Olympics, Barnes Wheaton Auto Group, APEC - Asian Pacific Economic Cooperative, Greyhound Canada among many others. He says, "the industry may change but the attitude surrounding the customer experience should always be about customer safisfation and retention, even when the customer is wrong. When a customer has a problem, they need to know that it is taken seriously and that a resolution is as important to the company as it is to them. As a result, the problem does not become the issue, the solution does and this results in a satisfied customer who will brag to others how the said company went above and beyond to make sure they were happy and they were cared for. In todays competitive business world companies can not afford to forget the key basics, Quality, Value, Community and Service."James has been awarded many honours including several of his companies being named in the Top 10 of the BC Business Awards in categories of International Trade, Online Marketing, Community Service and Premiers Choice among others. He has been honoured in the BC Legislature and has had the honour of meeting world leaders and dignitaries in various capacities. No number of awards and honours match the pride he feels when promoting Western Canada as a destination for personal and business visitors alike.James adds these locations to Google Maps to not only assist businesses with exposing their products and services to potential new customers but also to show off the amazing people and businesses we have to offer in Western Canada. They are as amazing and diverse as the natural scenery people love to experience here. He says that he does not charge companies for taking the photos and adding them to Google because then it becomes a job and takes some of the fun of just adding them from wherever he may be at that moment and to ensure that his reviews are seen as unbiased and free of influence from benefit. He does add that all photos are tagged with "Photo Courtesy of..." but not watermarked on the photos so that if a business likes a photo added to Google Maps, they are welcomed to copy it and use it without paying for licensing."James does conduct workshops and seminars for companies in addition to corporate consultations for businesses of all sizes. He can be reached at his offices in Edmonton at (780) 454-2414 and from Vancouver at (778) 908-2811.As his primary focus is the growth and expansion of the residential, office, commercial and industrial moving companies for local, long distance and internation relocations, he does have a few dates available for private consultations this summer and fall. You are welcomed to request that he take photos and review your product and or service but it is not a guarantee that he will do so. If a review is negative, businesses are provided a copy of the review prior to it being posted in order to afford them the opportunity to make improvements and have that information included at the end of the review.