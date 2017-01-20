 
NJ Commercial Property Developers Choose NJ Company for Environmental Site Assessments !

Many NJ Commercial Property Developers look to Environmental Systems for their property "Site Assessments" Including Environmental Phase I and Phase II Services
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- New Jersey at one time had over  20000 "Known Contaminated Sites". Today the number is around 14,000. The chances of purchasing a property that is contaminated is very high. If a property has be previously remediated and the remedy chosen may not meet current New Jersey Department of Environmental  Proptection(NJDEP) requirements additional costly remediation maybe needed. New Jersey developers for many years has chosen Environmental Systems to provide quality site assessment services including Tank Sweeps using Ground Penetrating Radar, Soil and Ground water Testing, Site Remediation and Environmental Phase I and Environmental Phase II services. With over 22 years experience Environmental Systems can identify Environmental Risk prior to purchase. Dont get stuck with a NJ contaminated property. Environmental Systems also can remediated Chlorinated Solvent and Petroleum contaminated properties.

To obtain additional information, contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.co

Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
End
