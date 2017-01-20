 
News By Tag
* Air Purifier
* Indoor Air
* Pet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


CareforAir Anti Pet Dander - Perfect For Pet Owners

 
 
Anti Pet Dander 100ml
Anti Pet Dander 100ml
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Purifier
Indoor Air
Pet

Industry:
Health

Location:
Dublin - Dublin - Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CareforAir today reflected on its release of CareforAir Anti Pet Dander less than a year ago, which was in development for a few months. The main aim was always to remove pet dander and bad odour in the air.

Heather, Owner at CareforAir, says: "We wanted to stand out with our new CareforAir Anti Pet Dander. Anyone familiar with the home and kitchen section on Amazon market will probably have noticed a lot of air purifier essences. We felt that a single essence cannot solve all the problems that people might have, that's why we make specific essences to target specific problems"

So as a welcome breath of fresh air, CareforAir Anti Pet Dander instead is focused mainly on getting rid of pet dander from pets and removing bad odour caused by pets. CareforAir chose to make this move to help pet owners to stop worrying about the odour caused by their pets and also help prevent allergies that may be caused by pet dander.

Heather also said "We want to give our customer the best products for their problems. With CareforAir Anti Pet Dander, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel happy that their house smells wonderful when using CareforAir Anti Pet Dander. Having to try something new from the conventional is hard but sometimes risks gives more rewards."

CareforAir has been selling on Amazon UK since the company started. It has always aimed to stand out from the crowd, while also providing its customers the best possible experience at the best possible value.

CareforAir Anti Pet Dander is now available at Amazon UK. To find out more, it's possible to visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00SGDAXTG

For further information about CareforAir, all this can be discovered at https://goo.gl/BAcdtg
End
Source:
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share