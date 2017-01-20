 
News By Tag
* Education
* Marketing
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cupertino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Learningonline.xyz Launches Unique Retail Language Courses through its Online Cudoo Platform

72.4% of Global consumers are more likely to buy a product with information in their own language, making multilingualism the go-to solution for smart retailers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Marketing
* Retail

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Cupertino - California - US

Subject:
* Products

CUPERTINO, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Being able to welcome retail customers in their own language has become an essential 21st Century skill. Diversity, the heart of multiculturalism, defines today's world economy and countries such as Australia, Singapore, India, Brazil, Canada, the United States, UK, South Africa, UAE, Dubai, Indonesia, and Switzerland. According to Nielsen, 21 of the 25 most-populated states in the United States are already majority multicultural. Having a team that speaks retail languages localized to that region is key to connecting on an emotional level with consumers.

"The trend that we are seeing with our clients is that Customers are continuing their search for unique retail moments, and reward retailers who offer them. Smart retailers understand that they need to create &#39;homes&#39;, welcoming customers into a warm and welcoming place in where products are not pushed at them,'' commented Sue Brett, C.E.O at Learningonline.xyz.

"What is more powerful than making your retail client feel at home the moment they walk in your store? Nothing says home like hearing hello in your own language,'' she added. 72.4% of global consumers are more likely to buy a product with information in their own language. 56.2% of global consumers say the ability to obtain information in their own language is more important than price. According to a Gallup survey of language preferences in 23 E.U. countries, 42% of consumers said they never purchase products and services in other languages.

''Our unique new range of Retail Languages on Cudoo is specifically geared to making sure retail teams can learn 'boutique' phrases in 15 top languages in a very short space of time. Having it also available on app means they can literally store the language they need to make an impact,'' she added.

Cudoo's Retail Language programs include English, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese (Mandarin), Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, and Spanish.

Visit https://cudoo.com/ for a free 14-day trial.

Cudoo is a product from Learningonline.xyz. Learningonline.xyz delivers world language and cultural content for 160+ languages, using the mobile media platforms we all love to use in everyday life.  From unique video-based language Nanolearning to peer exchange and live online learning, its combination of mLMS, apps and online based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.

Contact
Moaz Khan
***@learningonline.xyz
End
Source:learningonline.xyz Inc
Email:***@learningonline.xyz Email Verified
Tags:Education, Marketing, Retail
Industry:Education
Location:Cupertino - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LearningOnline News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share