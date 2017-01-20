News By Tag
Learningonline.xyz Launches Unique Retail Language Courses through its Online Cudoo Platform
72.4% of Global consumers are more likely to buy a product with information in their own language, making multilingualism the go-to solution for smart retailers.
"The trend that we are seeing with our clients is that Customers are continuing their search for unique retail moments, and reward retailers who offer them. Smart retailers understand that they need to create 'homes', welcoming customers into a warm and welcoming place in where products are not pushed at them,'' commented Sue Brett, C.E.O at Learningonline.xyz.
"What is more powerful than making your retail client feel at home the moment they walk in your store? Nothing says home like hearing hello in your own language,'' she added. 72.4% of global consumers are more likely to buy a product with information in their own language. 56.2% of global consumers say the ability to obtain information in their own language is more important than price. According to a Gallup survey of language preferences in 23 E.U. countries, 42% of consumers said they never purchase products and services in other languages.
''Our unique new range of Retail Languages on Cudoo is specifically geared to making sure retail teams can learn 'boutique' phrases in 15 top languages in a very short space of time. Having it also available on app means they can literally store the language they need to make an impact,'' she added.
Cudoo's Retail Language programs include English, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese (Mandarin), Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, and Spanish.
Visit https://cudoo.com/
Cudoo is a product from Learningonline.xyz. Learningonline.xyz delivers world language and cultural content for 160+ languages, using the mobile media platforms we all love to use in everyday life. From unique video-based language Nanolearning to peer exchange and live online learning, its combination of mLMS, apps and online based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.
