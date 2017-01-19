 
Kickstarter Campaign Announced for Emotive Chess App, Happy Chess

 
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston-based independent game development company, Replayable Games, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for its new emotive chess app, Happy Chess.

The free, cross-platform chess game features expressive pieces whose emotions change with every move to reflect their current situation and level of danger. This added insight allows players to more easily survey the landscape of the board, avoiding risks before they turn into blunders – and capitalizing on opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

A lifelong chess player and video game fanatic, Replayable Games President, Maxx Golbraykh, was inspired to create a modern take on the classic game of chess for players of all ages and skill levels: "To me, chess has always been the ideal representation of balance and replayability in gaming. With Happy Chess, I want to make this timeless game accessible to everyone, while giving seasoned players a way to define their own risks and reap huge rewards."

Happy Chess currently features over 12 unique chess sets, including pirate, zombie, angel and demon sets. Players are matched based on experience and skill level, and will be able to unlock new sets by defeating players who have already acquired them. Happy Chess also includes a robust Puzzle Mode, where players can develop their skills and test their strategy in a series of chess-based puzzles.

An early access version of Happy Chess was released to beta testers in 2016. The game's 2017 Kickstarter campaign was launched in conjunction with the release of an updated version for iOS and Android devices. Kickstarter contributions will support the development of additional chess sets with unique audio effects, improved matchmaking functionality and system and network optimization efforts.

For more information on Happy Chess, visit http://www.happychess.net/kickstarter today.

Media Contact
Sara Howard
Marketing Director
sara@replayablegames.com
Source:
Email:***@replayablegames.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
