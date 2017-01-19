News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chef John Besh, NOLA Brewery's Kirk Coco Help Launch Free Party for Veterans Turned Entrepreneurs
Public invited to VetLaunch's kickoff party on Thursday where veterans John Besh, Kirk Coco will be featured as guest speakers
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the 11 veterans taking part in the program, Chef John Besh, Nola Brewery founder Kirk Coco, VetLaunch founder Bob Armbruster, and many other supporters of the initiative, as well as learn more about VetLaunch (http://vetlaunch.org)
What: Kickoff party for VetLaunch's 2017 class, honoring 11 veterans beginning the business accelerator program
Who: Chef John Besh, NOLA Brewery founder Kirk Coco, VetLaunch founder Bob Armbruster, 11 veterans of VetLaunch's 2017 class, VetLaunch stakeholders and supporters, community members, among others.
When: Tomorrow (January 26th) from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Where: Landing Zone - 625 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Contact
HEROfarm
Shaun Walker
***@hero-farm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse