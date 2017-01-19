 
Industry News





Chef John Besh, NOLA Brewery's Kirk Coco Help Launch Free Party for Veterans Turned Entrepreneurs

Public invited to VetLaunch's kickoff party on Thursday where veterans John Besh, Kirk Coco will be featured as guest speakers
 
 
VetLaunch's kickoff party - Thursday, January 26, 2017, 6pm-8pm in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- VetLaunch, a local non-profit that helps veterans transition from combat to careers through a competitive three-month business program, invites all community members to its 2017 kickoff party on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m at Landing Zone. The event is free and open to the public. Drinks and light bites will be provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the 11 veterans taking part in the program, Chef John Besh, Nola Brewery founder Kirk Coco, VetLaunch founder Bob Armbruster, and many other supporters of the initiative, as well as learn more about VetLaunch (http://vetlaunch.org) and its home in Landing Zone (http://lznola.org).

What: Kickoff party for VetLaunch's 2017 class, honoring 11 veterans beginning the business accelerator program

Who: Chef John Besh, NOLA Brewery founder Kirk Coco, VetLaunch founder Bob Armbruster, 11 veterans of VetLaunch's 2017 class, VetLaunch stakeholders and supporters, community members, among others.

When: Tomorrow (January 26th) from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Where: Landing Zone - 625 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Veterans, Military, Entrepreneurs
Business
New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Events
