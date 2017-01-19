Audit Solution Transforms Courier Invoice into Business Intelligence Asset The Invoice-Link solution supports courier auditing, delivery reports and reducing delivery costs by 30%. Pharmacies lack shipping tools to manage costs, optimize routes and rush deliveries. Tom Chappelear, Supply Chain Finance President, developed Invoice-Link to support the difficult task of auditing courier invoices and generating information to manage deliveries. OMAHA, Neb. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Supply Chain Finance has developed Invoice-Link software to audit courier invoices on-line. Invoice- Link is a user-friendly application that imports courier invoices, validates delivery charges, and generates reports designed to manage route and on-demand deliveries. Pharmacies that employ couriers are now able to understand and use data to manage courier deliveries.



Audit Every Delivery Systematically and Benefit from Business Intelligence



Courier invoices are difficult to audit and Invoice-Link was created to simplify auditing and to convert non-standard charge data into an asset that pharmacies can use to manage delivery activity. Invoice- Link evaluates each delivery, enforces contract compliance, and locates delivery activity that fails to achieve service level parameters. Using Google Maps to calculate mileage and courier reported time-stamps; Invoice-Link calculates delivery and accessorial charges. The pharmacy is able to manage courier contract terms, origin and destination locations, and delivery processes.



Paper invoices provided by couriers lack detail and contain charge errors up to 30% of billed charges. Your finance department may spot check delivery charges but this delivery data is isolated from your systems and affects your ability to care for your patients.



About Supply Chain Finance



Supply Chain Finance is a leader in Courier Management Solutions providing auditing services and delivery management tools that enable the pharmacy director to manage deliveries.



Contact

Supply Chain Finance, Inc.

Tom Chappelear

531-289-2941

