Audit Solution Transforms Courier Invoice into Business Intelligence Asset
The Invoice-Link solution supports courier auditing, delivery reports and reducing delivery costs by 30%. Pharmacies lack shipping tools to manage costs, optimize routes and rush deliveries. Tom Chappelear, Supply Chain Finance President, developed Invoice-Link to support the difficult task of auditing courier invoices and generating information to manage deliveries.
OMAHA, Neb. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Supply Chain Finance has developed Invoice-Link software to audit courier invoices on-line. Invoice-
Audit Every Delivery Systematically and Benefit from Business Intelligence
Courier invoices are difficult to audit and Invoice-Link was created to simplify auditing and to convert non-standard charge data into an asset that pharmacies can use to manage delivery activity. Invoice-
Paper invoices provided by couriers lack detail and contain charge errors up to 30% of billed charges. Your finance department may spot check delivery charges but this delivery data is isolated from your systems and affects your ability to care for your patients.
About Supply Chain Finance
Supply Chain Finance is a leader in Courier Management Solutions providing auditing services and delivery management tools that enable the pharmacy director to manage deliveries. For more information, see www.supplychainfin.com.
Contact
Supply Chain Finance, Inc.
Tom Chappelear
531-289-2941
***@supplychainfin.com
