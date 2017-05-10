Supply Chain Finance Expands Invoice-Link Software Capabilities to Manage Scheduled, OnDemand, Rush and other Delivery Services

Supply Chain Finance, a leading developer for delivery management applications, announced that its Invoice-Link application had extended its capability to manage courier spend. Couriers no longer can submit their charges without explanation due to improvements supported by Invoice-Link to manage contracts and process invoices.

OMAHA, Neb. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Supply Chain Finance has expanded Invoice-Link software capabilities to manage Scheduled, OnDemand, Rush, and other time sensitive delivery services. The shipper is now able to manage courier deliveries and optimize courier spend by leveraging contract management and enhanced reporting features that Invoice-Link supports.



Manage Deliveries



Couriers perform same-day delivery services and provide invoices that lack critical delivery data points that prevent analysis. Invoice- Link transforms courier invoices into delivery intelligence allowing the shipper to manage delivery activities and to create a business intelligence asset.



Invoice-Link is a comprehensive application that manages courier delivery contracts, delivery locations, accessorial charges, users, scheduled deliveries, invoices, and reports. Shippers now have tools to enable them to operate like logistics professionals and manage their delivery spend.



Tom Chappelear has spent ten years building this courier management application; "Our ability to connect same-day delivery data to the shipper's order system is unprecedented. Logistics professionals live on data and Invoice-Link exposes the shipper's last-mile delivery activity."



Pharmacy clients that utilize both scheduled and emergency delivery services are now able to manage routes, calculate route mileage, examine delivery time and tie-out invoice charges to actual stops. Emergency (Stat) stops can be reviewed in relationship to Google Mileage calculations and contracted delivery rates. Managers have access to powerful Delivery Dashboards, scheduled reports, and dynamic custom reports. Our clients are now able to build delivery protocols and monitor the courier compliance.



About Supply Chain Finance



Supply Chain Finance is a leader in Delivery Management Solutions providing applications that enable the shippers to manage deliveries. For more information, see



Watch Auditing Services video:







Discover new ways to manage Stat deliveries:

http://www.supplychainfin.com/ files/4014/9241/ 5026/Statbo...



Contact

Supply Chain Finance Inc.

Tom Chappelear

