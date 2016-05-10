News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Moab Adventure Center Suggests 3 Active Itineraries as Perfect Ways to Explore the Region's Wonders
Three time-driven, guide-assisted adventures that fully embrace this small town surrounded by two national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, and the mystique of the Colorado River.
When first-time visitors to the region choose to experience all that Moab has to offer, more bang for the buck comes with advance planning and using local guides who know the territory best, suggests Jamie Pearce, Manager of the award-winning Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/)
Pearce and her staff highly recommend choosing one of their three time-driven, guide-assisted adventure packages to fully enjoy this small town surrounded by two national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, and the mystique of the Colorado River.
Moab Signature Multisport Packageis a short escape offering the most popular Moab adventures over two days: a Colorado River rafting trip, a two-hour Hummer Safari into the adjacent backcountry plus an exploration of Arches National Park on a professionally guided hike. The rate is $212 for adults and $154 for ages 5-15. Moab lodging (on your own) is available at a variety of motels, campgrounds and lodges. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Southwest Samplerspans four days and three nights. Guests spend two nights at Moab's quirky and stylish Gonzo Inn near shopping and restaurants, just a short walk from the Moab Adventure Center while hiking and touring Arches National Park capped by an off-road sunset Hummer Safari. Two days of rafting the Colorado River follow, including one night of star gazing while camping riverside. The rate (including all-inclusive camping) is $625 for adults and $525 for ages 5-15. Offered May-September. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Westwater Multi-Sport Moab Packageengages guests over four days and three nights as they raft legendary Westwater Canyon on the Colorado River that National Geographic named"The West's Best Short Whitewater Trip." On this Utah rafting and multi-sport adventure guests experience different thrills every day with all the comforts of home each night. Included is Moab's breathtaking backcountry on an exhilarating Hummer Safari; an optional horseback ride in Utah's famous Castle Valley brings to life scenes from countless movies and commercials filmed in the Moab area. The overnight host is Red Cliffs Lodge on the banks of the Colorado. Offered May-September the rate is $685 for adults and $635 for youth ages 12-15. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Recognized nationally as a mecca for outdoor recreation and spectacular scenery, National Geographic named Moab #1 among America's 10 Best Mountain Bike Towns. www.nationalgeographic.com/
To speed things up so people can slow themselves down, the region now has scheduled daily air service from Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT.
About the Moab Adventure Center
Moab Adventure Center is a division of Western River Expeditions an adventure travel company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with operations and offices in Moab and Fredonia, AZ. The company is the largest single tour provider in Moab. The Moab Adventure Center is located at 225 South Main St., Moab, UT 84532. For information and reservations please call (435) 259-7019 or (866) 904-1163. The center also has a 2,000-square-
Media Contact:
For media inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:
Dave Wiggins: 303.554.8821 / dave@travelnewssource.com
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse