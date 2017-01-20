 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Delightime Up for Grabs with Big Valentine's Promo

Delightime LED Full Color Party Light on a 30% Sale for Valentine's Day
 
 
Delightime LED Full Color Light for a Colorful Valentine's Day
Delightime LED Full Color Light for a Colorful Valentine's Day
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC, a dealer and retail company behind various merchandises online, has just announced its partaking on this year's celebration of love through a big Valentine's Sale which is set to begin on the 1st of February.

The said sale will grant customers a 30% discount on the company's well-loved and best-selling product, the Delightime LED Full Color Party Light. It is a seemingly ordinary light bulb with the same effects of that with a disco/mirror ball, but is seen to be more convenient, practical, portable and most importantly, a cheaper alternative. It shines in vibrant colors of Red, Blue and Green, rotating and spinning automatically which when turned on will instantly create and fill a room with a dazzling display of dancing lights.

Designed with an "Easy-to-Install" and "Easy-to-Use" feature, the party light is compatible with regular sockets and does not require additional equipment such as remotes, stands or chords to function. It offers no complicated instructions and procedures, thus making it a favorable option to its users. One in particular is Justin (https://www.amazon.com/review/RSNL3JJMHFEJY/), an Amazon shopper, who shared "This was such an awesome addition to our party! I love the no hassle, plug and play, aspect of it! The kids loved it and focused more on this than the fireworks!"

"It's not flowers, chocolates and certainly not jewelry, but it's more" says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, who encourages everyone to take advantage of the said sale. He further stated "what Delightime LED Full Color (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-LED-Disco-Party-Light/d...) offers is a simple and effective way in creating a fun and cozy atmosphere which is perfect for your romantic surprise or for a party you are planning to have. You can dance, listen to sweet music and entertain, all with just one flick of the switch!"

Other than being used for events, various occasions, get-togethers or dance clubs, Delightime is also family-friendly, receiving numerous compliments from parents whose kids are smitten and in love with the disco light. It can be enjoyed by adults, children and those in between.

The promo will run until Valentine's Day itself, February 14, 2017, and is exclusively available on Amazon.com. Interested customers may use the code: "RC3JZFNV" to claim their discounted order.

Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@delightime.com Email Verified
Click to Share