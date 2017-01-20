News By Tag
Delightime Up for Grabs with Big Valentine's Promo
Delightime LED Full Color Party Light on a 30% Sale for Valentine's Day
The said sale will grant customers a 30% discount on the company's well-loved and best-selling product, the Delightime LED Full Color Party Light. It is a seemingly ordinary light bulb with the same effects of that with a disco/mirror ball, but is seen to be more convenient, practical, portable and most importantly, a cheaper alternative. It shines in vibrant colors of Red, Blue and Green, rotating and spinning automatically which when turned on will instantly create and fill a room with a dazzling display of dancing lights.
Designed with an "Easy-to-Install"
"It's not flowers, chocolates and certainly not jewelry, but it's more" says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, who encourages everyone to take advantage of the said sale. He further stated "what Delightime LED Full Color (https://www.amazon.com/
Other than being used for events, various occasions, get-togethers or dance clubs, Delightime is also family-friendly, receiving numerous compliments from parents whose kids are smitten and in love with the disco light. It can be enjoyed by adults, children and those in between.
The promo will run until Valentine's Day itself, February 14, 2017, and is exclusively available on Amazon.com. Interested customers may use the code: "RC3JZFNV" to claim their discounted order.
