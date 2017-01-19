 
Cape Coral Community Foundation retains CONRIC PR & Marketing to lead new communication initiatives

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to amplify its message and effectively engage key stakeholders, the Cape Coral Community Foundation retained CONRIC PR & Marketing to manage its marketing communication efforts. The agency will oversee media relations, creative strategy and digital media activities.

"We're Cape Coral's best kept secret, and our community needs to know the significance of the foundation's purpose, reach and impact. Retaining CONRIC will help us become a household name in Southwest Florida. Collectively, the ultimate goal is to significantly drive funding to the foundation, which will give us the resources to better serve our community and beyond," said Cape Coral Community Foundation president and CEO, Michael Chatman.

The Cape Coral Community Foundation, the global center of generosity, based in one of Florida's largest cities, is committed to working with organizations to promote philanthropy and endowment. Through its affiliate foundation program, CCCF partners with organizations to create foundations. CCCF provides the platform and technical assistance, board recruitment, and development of grant program management.

"Our goal is to help the Cape Coral Community Foundation share powerful stories that connect with the hearts and minds of its key stakeholders. With Cape Coral as one of the nation's fastest growing regions, CONRIC expects to break marketing communication boundaries and will strive to enhance the image of this remarkable organization," shared CONRIC PR & Marketing CEO, Connie Ramos-Williams.

The Cape Coral Community Foundation is a nonprofit, community organization created through financial gifts by various generous civic-minded companies and individuals. The organization was formed to help donors make a positive impact on their community and beyond. It works to grow philanthropy and strengthen society by encouraging endowments, addressing the public's needs, and providing community leadership. For more information, call 239-542-5594 (tel:(239)%20542-5594) or visit CapeCoralCF.org.

Founded in 2007, CONRIC PR & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service communication agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising concept and campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association. CONRIC is recognized as one of Southwest Florida's leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies.  For more information, call (239) 690-9840 (tel:(239)%20690-9840) or visit ConricPR.com.
