CouchDB powered by Code Creator for Windows(HVM)Now Available On Amazon Web Services Marketplace

CouchDB is now available on AWS Marketplace providing customers with a simple, powerful instant, turn-key virtual server

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- CouchDB powered by Code Creator for Windows (HVM) is open source database ready to run software that focuses on simplicity and having an architecture that harnesses the Web.



CouchDB's schema-free document model is a better fit for common applications. The built-in query engine is a powerful way to use and process your data and CouchDB's design lends itself to modularization and scalability.



It has a document-oriented NoSQL database architecture and is implemented in the concurrency- oriented language Erlang; it uses JSON to store data, JavaScript as its query language using MapReduce, and HTTP for anAPI. You can store your data with JSON documents and access these with a web browser, via HTTP. Transforming your documents with JavaScripts and serve web apps directly out of CouchDB. CouchDB is compatible with web and mobile apps.



Remember no contracts and you can cancel at any time. For more information visit:



About Code Creator:

Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one- click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need. To see a list of products available on AWS visit:



Contact

Public Relations

