The BIBO AWARDS 2017 - Re-Defining the Look of Glamour through Meaningful Heroism
From Dark to Light: Shining the Light on Much Needed Role Models and Leaders
Each year, awards are presented to those who walk across the stage in a size 2 dress wearing the "genes" of their ancestors or, in most cases, the "genes" achieved through expensive personal trainers and extreme diets. Despite their intelligence, most will be simply remembered as the girl with the gorgeous body or fabulous dress. The BIBO Awards refuses to accept that the value of a woman depends on her physical traits or even her marital status. This was Traci S. Campbell's vision when she founded BIBO six years ago. "We don't believe any woman should be defined solely by her shape, her age, the color of her skin, hair, or her eyes."
Throughout her professional career, Traci has encountered many incredible role models that serve as a platform for young women to emulate. Some of these women had limited resources but,were able to persevere and achieve greatness. This dynamic woman faced her own set of challenges early in life. which gave her compassion and understanding of the daily mental and physical struggles of others. While still in her early 20's, she was the primary caregiver of her ailing single parent mother while attending college and working full-time in I.T.
To date, BIBO has honored over 120 women. Technology has enabled connections with dynamic women from both public and private sectors of business all over the world. Their experiences as wives, mothers, teachers, caregivers, community leaders, small business owners and healthcare providers demonstrates their ability to meet the challenges that confront them on a daily basis. BIBO has deliberately sought out these women; the ones who get things done through both their grace and tenacity. Although their cultural backgrounds may differ, they see the value and strengths they all bring to their own lives and to their community. Many of these women have reached a level of success out of sheer necessity, determination and the art of collaboration.
A sample cross section of extraordinary individual honorees are:
Dr. Barbara King, who founded the Hillside International Truth Center, one of the largest congregations in Atlanta.
Dr. King, now in her 80's has been a spiritual leader and friend to high profiled individuals and dignitaries throughout the world.
Dr. Amara Enyia. Ph.D,JD, Education and Finance
Dr. Enyia holds a PhD in Education Policy as well as her law degree. She launched Ace Municipal Partners, a company that provides services for municipal leaders in the USA, Central and South America and Africa.
Erin Merryn, Actress, Author and Flmmaker.
Erin published a book in her teens exposing her own sexual abuse as a child. She embarked upon a campaign that waged war against sexual predators of children, resulting in the passing of the bill "Erin's Law." She has appeared on numerous television and radio shows including; Katie Couric, Oprah's Life Class, and CNN.
Jessica Shepherd, M.D., MBA.
Dr. Shepherd developed an online healthcare community site called "Her Viewpoint," dedicated to empowering women to obtain optimal healthcare. Her training in advanced laparoscopic surgery has made her an advocate for educating women on their options for minimally invasive surgery.
Senator Iris Y. Martinez. Senator Martinez is known as a political maverick who became Illinois' first Hispanic female Senator and first Latina Assistant Majority leader.
Senator Martinez has consistently sponsored and passed legislation to improve the health and welfare of llinois' neediest residents, focusing mainly on women's health issues.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Actress, Author, and Singer
Sheryl Lee's numerous awards for acting and social activism are a testament to her purpose driven life. Shesupports many causes, most notably those that involve the health and welfare of women. Her critically acclaimed book, Redefining Diva: Life Lessons from the Original Dream Girl is now a popular book for young women and teens.
Barbara Niven, Actress, Author
Barbara received BIBO's Outstanding Women Advocacy and Mentorship Award for her diligence in championing women with eating disorders. Her book called "Unleash Your Star Power," is a popular best seller. This former actress of the television show, "One Life to Live", is currently starring in Hallmark Channel's Cedar Cove.
BIBO Award ceremonies, held annually, have taken place in Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Los Angeles with plans for expansion. BIBO is currently accepting nominations and are ecstatic over the number of extraordinary women throughout the nation who have come to their attention.
The nomination process is simplified by going to BIBO's website. https://www.biboawards.com
Media Contact
Deborah Hayter
310-424-228-
dhayter@biboawards.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2017