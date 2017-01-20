News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Katie Hill Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
"Ms. Hill is a detail-oriented, creative, professional and hard-working individual,"
Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco office, stated. "I'm excited to have her join our team."
A Dallas Native, Ms. Hill has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex, giving her an advantage to help find her client's dream home. Ms. Hill earned her Bachelor's degrees in International Relations & Global Studies and Spanish Literature at the University of Texas. She is bilingual in English and Spanish. Ms. Hill is a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time she enjoys archery, traveling, softball and skiing.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Katie Hill can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.582.0227 or via email at Katie.Hill@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse