Katie Hill Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

Katie Hill Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
FRISCO, Texas - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes new associate, Katie Hill, a former Home Builder. Her experience and expertise will make her transition to real estate effortless. "I grew up around real estate and I wanted to branch out into selling houses after being on the construction side," stated Ms. Hill. "RE/MAX DFW Associates' outstanding reputation and professional work ethics makes them the perfect platform to have your own real estate business." She will office in RE/MAX DFW Associates' Frisco location.

"Ms. Hill is a detail-oriented, creative, professional and hard-working individual,"

Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco office, stated. "I'm excited to have her join our team."

A Dallas Native, Ms. Hill has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex, giving her an advantage to help find her client's dream home. Ms. Hill earned her Bachelor's degrees in International Relations & Global Studies and Spanish Literature at the University of Texas. She is bilingual in English and Spanish. Ms. Hill is a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time she enjoys archery, traveling, softball and skiing.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Katie Hill can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.582.0227 or via email at Katie.Hill@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

