The advanced supercomputer of CYBERPOL named 666 is on track to go live during 2017. The specially built Supercomputer will be used to sync all data for hosting the "International Cyber Criminal Database ICCD comprising of wanted cyber criminals.

666

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Cyberpol

* Cybersecurity

* Cybercrime Industry:

* Security Location:

* Washington - US

Media Contact

Press Office General Secretariat CYBERPOL

The International Cyber Policing Organization

***@cyberpol.agency Press Office General Secretariat CYBERPOLThe International Cyber Policing Organization

End

--The advanced supercomputer of CYBERPOL named 666 is on track to go live during 2017. The specially built Supercomputer will be used to sync all data for hosting the "International Cyber Criminal Database" (ICCD) comprising of wanted cyber criminals and all accumulated cyber crimes committed in the cyber-world as well as all data breaches backdated to 2013.The CYBERPOL main SOC will be based in Protecting Tomorrow physical spaces located in California, USA whilst at this time, the official hosting and location of the Supercomputer codenamed 666 will not be disclosed publicly for security reasons.CYBERPOL has grown expansionary since 2015 as it went unnoticed by cyber hackers during its first year of acknowledgment. At present, CYBERPOL.info gets as much as 500,000 visits a day, but no data is shared with external organizations without proper agreements.The Supercomputer will work as a " NERVOUS NET " system similar to that of an advanced AI. CYBERPOL can confirm that when any cyber criminal activity is listed on the Supercomputer codenamed 666, it can't be removed and all data will be shared simultaneously with all appropriate authorities on a global scale whom are strategic partners and official members of CYBERPOL. Effectively, we at CYBERPOL believe that this will prevent any cyber criminals to escape the cyber "Watchdog" in the future which we believe will bring a whole new dimension to cyber integration using the " NERVOUS NET " by CYBERPOL.The CYBERPOL SOC under Protecting Tomorrow is authorized to share directly with individual companies as appropriate, as well as depending on the relationship and circumstances with appropriate funded resources under public sector direction. The CYBERPOL SOC can share direct with individual companies when and if necessary.The General Secretariat statedwww.CYBERPOL.info