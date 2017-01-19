News By Tag
Island Trees School District Hosts Food Drive for EAC Network
Students at J. Fred Sparke School, Memorial Middle School, and Michael F. Stokes School contributed to the food drive and collected donations. The food will be distributed by EAC Network's Nutrition Education and Food Servicesprogram, which runs the only food pantry solely dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS in Nassau County.
"The local HIV/AIDS population will not go hungry thanks to the students and teachers at Island Trees School District who have completely re-stocked our food pantry," said Carol O'Neill, Senior Director of Senior & Nutritional Services at EAC Network.
Once the food made its way to EAC Network, volunteers from the MAC AIDS Fund organized the food pantry so the nutritious goods would be ready for those who need it most.
About EAC Network
EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)
Cassandra Huneke
EAC Network
***@eac-network.org
