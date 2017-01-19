Island Trees School District Hosts Food Drive for EAC Network

Students from Island Trees School District pose with their food donations.

Cassandra Huneke

EAC Network

-- EAC Networkreceived large donations of nutritious, non-perishable food from Island Trees School District in Levittown for people living with HIV/AIDS.Students at J. Fred Sparke School, Memorial Middle School, and Michael F. Stokes School contributed to the food drive and collected donations. The food will be distributed by EAC Network's Nutrition Education and Food Servicesprogram, which runs the only food pantry solely dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS in Nassau County."The local HIV/AIDS population will not go hungry thanks to the students and teachers at Island Trees School District who have completely re-stocked our food pantry," said Carol O'Neill, Senior Director of Senior & Nutritional Services at EAC Network.Once the food made its way to EAC Network, volunteers from the MAC AIDS Fund organized the food pantry so the nutritious goods would be ready for those who need it most.EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)is a not-for-profit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and NYC. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.