Nuna Launches Chic, Newly Styled Mixx2™ Stroller
Award-winning Dutch Baby Gear Company Re-Crafts Their Customizable, Convertible Cruiser
Enhanced features for parents and baby include:
•luxe hand-sewn leather-look arm and push bars
•chrome black wheels
•smart and stately dark matte frame
•cotton blend fabric that is both cleverly chic and comfy for baby
•twice as nice canopy with underside double-quilted stitch work
While the stroller comes with the enhanced features noted above, it still keeps true to the fabulous functionality of its predecessor, the MIXX™. Thanks to its true flat sleeper seat with both forward and rear-facing capability, on-the-go naptime is a breeze for both parents and toddlers. With four riding modes and two compact ways to fold, the MIXX2 connects smartly with the MIXX2 bassinet and award-winning Nuna PIPA™ infant car seat for a tasteful travel system that folds flat for easy transport and storage.
"Equally as functional as the MIXX, with enhanced fashion upgrades, we are thrilled to add the MIXX2 to our Nuna family," said Joy Nissen, President of Nuna USA. "At the heart of the Nuna brand, our mission is to provide products that offer many years of use and that can take some of the work out of being a new parent while also providing stylized products that fit your lifestyle."
The MIXX2 stroller will retail for $599.95 and launch in three fashions, Caviar, Berry and Jett, in early 2017. The MIXX2 stroller purchase includes adapters for the PIPA infant car seat and a convenient rain cover. Additional accessories are available to purchase separately. For more information on Nuna's chic innovative line of baby gear, please visit http://www.nuna.eu.
About Nuna
In 2007, Nuna debuted their first design in Holland. Since then, their creations continue to blend gallery-worthy looks with the reality of having kids as their line of offerings expands. Nuna curates materials to be more mindful and implements testing practices to be the toughest in the industry. Staying true to their Dutch designers' value of "less is best" allowed Nuna to grow into a complete collection of elite baby gear, sought after by parents with impeccable taste whom aspire to live their new life with baby the way it should be—smart, safe, simple and beautiful. For more information, visit www.nuna.eu.
