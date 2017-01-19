News By Tag
Kent State University's Firestone Lecture Series to Host Speaker Lamont Black
Black, assistant professor of finance in the Driehaus College of Business at DePaul University in Chicago, received a doctoral degree in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, as well as a doctoral degree in Economics. He earned a bachelor's degree in Modern Thought and Literature from Stanford University.
Prior to joining the faculty of DePaul, Black worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. His research interests are in the areas of financial institutions and small business finance, and he has been published in several journals including the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, the Journal of Banking and Finance and the Journal of Financial Stability. Black's work contributed to issues including incentive compensation, bank liquidity requirements and European banking.
Sponsored by the College's Department of Finance, the Firestone Lecture Series in Finance features innovative finance research that provides real-world industry applications. The series is funded by a generous gift from the Bridgestone Trust Fund, formerly known as the Firestone Trust Fund, dedicated to advancing financial education through research and innovative teaching.
The lecture is free and open to the public and will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room 483 in the Business Administration Building, located at 475 Terrace Dr., Kent, OH, 44242.
To register, click here: https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
For more information about the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
