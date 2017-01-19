News By Tag
Recognizing the Value of Data Monetization in Business
With more than one method of directly engaging with consumers, organizations are coping with the sheer pace as well as the difficulty of engaging in real time over social media, offline events, web, online events, email, mobile devices, e-commerce storefronts, to name a few. Equipped with insights, companies are introducing innovative products and solution-based services based on the requirements of their customers for better customer experience and engagement. It is important to note that the expectations of customers are increasing fast, so companies need to know what customers want, how and when they want the required thing.
"Data monetization is fast becoming the need of the hour. These useful tools provide the opportunity to innovate instead of following any pre-determined path. The skill to cooperate seamlessly with consumers across numerous exciting digital channels needs an urgent strategy enabled by analytic insights and data.", commented Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East.
The data monetization process has created lots of opportunities for companies with essential data quantity to leverage under-tapped and untapped information and develop new revenue sources. For speeding up decision making and insight generation, business professionals have increased their IT spend in data discovery or data visualization platforms.
The opportunity offered by big data is truly leading the consumers to wait for more, making the government organizations expect greater transparency, raising expectations for more profitable operations. Organizations across the world have opted for data monetization to deliver better customer engagement and experience.
At the Smart Data Summit to be held on 3rd and 4th April 2017 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa, leading industry experts will uncover successful data monetization strategies that are in sync with the business opportunities. For more information on the 4th Annual Smart Data Summit, please log on to http://www.bigdata-
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Contact information
Lakshmi Ramarajan
Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC
Tel: +9714-4542135
Email: marketing@expotrade-
