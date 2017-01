SEBI asks the Govt for tax rationalisation in capital markets

SEBI Asking for Tax Relaxation

Contact

Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory

9039035252

marketing@pinnaclefinancial.in Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory9039035252

End

-- The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with its good aim, has asked the government to consider rationalisation of taxes in capital markets including that of mutual funds and other instruments. Prior to the Union Budget-2017, SEBI has recommended the government to reduce the securities transaction tax on stock trading, as per information from the source.Currently, all stock market transactions attract securities transaction tax in the range of 0.017 to 0.125%. However, It has also suggested lessening the period of holding regarding long-term debt fund units to 12 months from 36 months. Further, the regulator has sought an enhance in the investment limit for tax-saving equity mutual fund schemes to Rs 2 lakh against the current limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. All the suggestion are intended to attract more investors.Also, the Association of mutual funds in India made a offer to extend the tax benefits available under Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme to all equity fund investors. The Mutual Fund association has proposed for extending Sec 54 EC benefit for mutual fund schemes with lock-in period of 3-5 years.For Daily Market Updates Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/ blog/