News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SEBI asks the Govt for tax rationalisation in capital markets
Currently, all stock market transactions attract securities transaction tax in the range of 0.017 to 0.125%. However, It has also suggested lessening the period of holding regarding long-term debt fund units to 12 months from 36 months. Further, the regulator has sought an enhance in the investment limit for tax-saving equity mutual fund schemes to Rs 2 lakh against the current limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. All the suggestion are intended to attract more investors.
Also, the Association of mutual funds in India made a offer to extend the tax benefits available under Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme to all equity fund investors. The Mutual Fund association has proposed for extending Sec 54 EC benefit for mutual fund schemes with lock-in period of 3-5 years.
For Daily Market Updates Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/
Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
9039035252
marketing@pinnaclefinancial.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse