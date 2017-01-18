News By Tag
Mobilize Provides Camera SDK to Hot New App
Life of Dad will provide over 1 million followers with an easy way to create memorable photos.
The Life of Dad app recently embedded Mobilize Solutions' proprietary camera with an SDK. The new camera feature creates enhanced photos using overlays & filters designed to appeal to fathers & their children.
"We're excited to offer this new feature to fathers around the world. For years, parents have been submitting many of their favorite photos to Life of Dad, and now we'll be able to help our users edit, style, and enhance their photos right from within our own app!" – Tom Riles, Life of Dad Co-Founder
The Dad Cam will also further the company's advertising operations as they continue to work with some of the world's biggest brands like Cheerios, Lee Jeans and Starbucks to name a few.
Embedding the Mobilize Camera SDK to enhance photos is a feature that many mobile apps can benefit from by offering to their users. For more information visit https://goldcamera.com/
About Mobilize Solutions, LLC: Mobilize Solutions was formed in 2013 and produces innovative apps that help businesses and events engage customers in a new way. Customer Generated Marketing is an impactful and cost effective way to increase awareness and drive new traffic. To learn more visit www.mobilize.solutions.
About Life of Dad: Life of Dad serves the dad market like no one else. Through our targeted, dad-centric influencer marketing capabilities and exclusive social network platform, Life of Dad is the destination for the modern, connected dad.
Life of Dad Influencer Marketing is the leading voice in advertising to dads. In today's world, dads are increasingly becoming shoppers for groceries, clothing and goods for the home. Life of Dad connects brands directly to influencer dads like no other. The top PR and advertising agencies hire Life of Dad to manage influencer marketing campaigns, featuring anywhere from 5 to 100 online dad influencers, and reaching tens of millions of followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.
LifeofDad.com is the social network and entertainment destination for Dads. Featuring articles, podcasts, videos, and photos, Life of Dad is the home for all things fatherhood. Our social networking accounts reach up to 20 million people weekly. Visit us at http://lifeofdad.com
