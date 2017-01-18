 
Sequi Addresses Industrial Control Systems Security Market with Low Cost Modbus Serial Firewalls

PortBloque™ Features Modbus Deep Inspection to Protect Serial RTU
 
 
PortBloque S - Serial Modbus Firewall
PortBloque S - Serial Modbus Firewall
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sequi, a developer of cost-effective cybersecurity products for industrial control networks, today announced the availability of PortBloque S, an economical serial-to-serial firewall that protects Modbus devices from harmful and unwanted traffic. PortBloque S is the first in a series of planned low cost firewalls aimed at addressing the inherent vulnerabilities of the Modbus protocol. Advanced deep packet inspection (DPI) technology is used on Modbus traffic to ensure that control systems receive only the commands required for normal operations and not commands that could lead to harmful consequences.

PortBloque S enables users to control traffic to the RTU in a granular fashion. Firewall rules can be easily customized to permit specific Modbus function codes (standard and non-standard), device IDs, registers, and values. Typical applications are filtering inbound radio communications or controlling the data stream on an extended RS-485 link.

"PortBloque S adds fine-grained Modbus inspection capabilities that can be used with an existing firewall. We give automation, utility, and energy customers an effective and inexpensive solution for safeguarding Modbus devices," said Dr. Tracy Amaio, vice president of Sequi.

PortBloque S has two RS232/485/422 ports, one 10/100BaseT Ethernet port, a management port, and supports RTU and ASCII modes of Modbus. Configuration is intuitive and browser-based. Statistics for firewall and system activity are syslog generated and dashboard-viewable. PortBloque S is priced at $495 USD. To learn more, visit http://sequi.com/portbloque-s.html

About Sequi

Sequi focuses on serving the needs of the rapidly growing security market for industrial control systems. The company is committed to delivering affordable, easy-to-use, high-quality products built on proven security technologies. Sequi is a privately held company founded in 1999. For more information, visit www.sequi.com.

Sequi and PortBloque are trademarks of Sequi, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
