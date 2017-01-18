News By Tag
Sequi Addresses Industrial Control Systems Security Market with Low Cost Modbus Serial Firewalls
PortBloque™ Features Modbus Deep Inspection to Protect Serial RTU
PortBloque S enables users to control traffic to the RTU in a granular fashion. Firewall rules can be easily customized to permit specific Modbus function codes (standard and non-standard)
"PortBloque S adds fine-grained Modbus inspection capabilities that can be used with an existing firewall. We give automation, utility, and energy customers an effective and inexpensive solution for safeguarding Modbus devices," said Dr. Tracy Amaio, vice president of Sequi.
PortBloque S has two RS232/485/422 ports, one 10/100BaseT Ethernet port, a management port, and supports RTU and ASCII modes of Modbus. Configuration is intuitive and browser-based. Statistics for firewall and system activity are syslog generated and dashboard-viewable. PortBloque S is priced at $495 USD. To learn more, visit http://sequi.com/
About Sequi
Sequi focuses on serving the needs of the rapidly growing security market for industrial control systems. The company is committed to delivering affordable, easy-to-use, high-quality products built on proven security technologies. Sequi is a privately held company founded in 1999. For more information, visit www.sequi.com.
Sequi and PortBloque are trademarks of Sequi, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
