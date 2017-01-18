News By Tag
Sacred Heart School to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week with programs for students
National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education, this year running from January 29th to February 4th with the theme "Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service." As such, Sacred Heart will focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to church, communities and the nation.
Hallways will be decorated in accordance with this year's theme and throughout the week items will be collected by elementary school students for two separate drives – prayer boxes for parishes and backpacks for the South Shore Community Action Council.
Among the many activities planned for the celebration week is an arts/media contest where students can illustrate how their outlook on life has been influenced by attending Sacred Heart via an essay, original poem, short video or a visual art piece.
Community outreach at the high school level will include "Socks of Love." Students will fill socks with soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and other personal hygiene items for distribution to local homeless shelters. Random acts of kindness deeds, a teacher vs. student trivia contest and a teacher/student volleyball game are also slated during the week of celebration and reflection.
The full week of observances will also include focus programs on community, students, the nation, vocations, faculty, staff and volunteers.
In addition, Sacred Heart will hold a special Founder's Day mass in observance of the school's 70th anniversary of providing students with a diversified liberal arts curriculum that includes academic, spiritual, cultural, athletic and social opportunities designed to stimulate individual creative, physical and spiritual development.
"At the very core of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others," said Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, President of Sacred Heart School. "National Catholic Schools Week provides a week-long opportunity to celebrate and honor the values gained through a Catholic education and how aspects of faith, knowledge and service can influence a students' entire life."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
