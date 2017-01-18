News By Tag
KOSBE Creates Environment for Women to Connect, Share, Learn and Create
Introducing WOW Women of Worth Tri-Cities Tennessee. WOW Women of Worth is a program of KOSBE. WOW is about supporting existing and aspiring female entrepreneurs and business owners.
The agenda will be heavy on networking and issues pertaining to women in business and female entrepreneurs, and light on speakers and sales pitches. At each meeting, following a structured icebreaker activity, attendees will discuss an article or case study highlighting best practices. Participants can pick up business cards from the Exchange Place and leave information they would like to share within the network on the Information Island. Resources will be available physically on site and electronically online. All participants will be asked to complete a profile to facilitate matching and assess business needs and goals.
Aundrea Wilcox, KOSBE Executive Director said: "I keep hearing women say that they don't have enough time to network at our events. Networking is a top priority of this new initiative. I want women to talk to each other and help each other. I have said over and over again that entrepreneurship is problem-solving. We have created an environment where women can get comfortable describing the products or services they sell, and brainstorm ways to grow their business. Networking should not be considered an afterthought or something to do only if time permits. Here we will make the time and we will make it count."
KOSBE has established a Facebook support group for participants:
There is a $10/person donation requested for this event, with proceeds benefiting the KOSBE Women of Worth project. RSVP at the KOSBE event page: www.kosbe.org/
The event is open to all women business owners and female entrepreneurs from across the Tri-Cities (including the region comprising the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol and the surrounding smaller towns and communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia).
About KOSBE
The mission of KOSBE is to be the go-to organization in the Tri-Cities for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to start or grow their business, by creating and developing the right tools and resources and cultivating the right partnerships.
KOSBE is proud to be the Kingsport Affiliate Office of the TSBDC at ETSU. The TSBDC Network is comprised of over 40 locations throughout the State of Tennessee, whose primary function is to provide counseling services and educational opportunities to entrepreneurs and "for profit" new and existing small businesses.
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.
To learn more, please call 423-392-8811, or visit www.kosbe.org.
Contact
Aundrea Wilcox
***@kosbe.org
