Carlisle Auctions Expands to Three Days for Pennsylvania Based Events
New Format at Spring and Fall Carlisle to Run Thursday-Saturday
Spring Carlisle itself runs April 19-23 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and its auction offering, powered by Carlisle Auctions, takes place April 20-22. In addition, Fall Carlisle spans September 27-October 1, while the auction is September 28-30. Both Carlisle based auctions take place at the Carlisle Expo Center, located at 100 K St. in Carlisle, just two blocks west of the fairgrounds.
The ALL NEW three-day format means that cars and collectibles will still cross the block starting at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, but with the added third day, Saturday of auction weekend will also feature available lots. The Saturday auction commences at 10 a.m. With the added day, more cars will be consigned too. Additional consignments also make for an overall better quality event, which in turn, affords the chance for even more bidders to come to the table. Best of all, it's done via Carlisle Auctions FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee.
"We are thrilled to be expanding to a three-day format for our upcoming Spring Carlisle Auction," said Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline. "Fall Carlisle 2016 was our most successful auction ever, in quality of consignment, volume and bidder registration. Because of that, we now feel it is the perfect time to move forward with expanded offerings."
Carlisle Auctions 2017 campaign kicks off in February with a two-day auction in Lakeland, Florida as part of Winter AutoFest. The Spring and Fall events are on the horizon and the auction team is currently accepting consignments for those events. Finally, the auction season concludes in November with a return to Lakeland for Fall AutoFest. This event, much like its sister show in February is a two-day auction. Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
