Parascript & IMDS Partner on International Data Capture Solution

IMDS will be leveraging Parascript's advanced international check recognition, invoice and receipt processing to enhance its existing document processing for the highest level of accuracy in dynamic field recognition and handwritten data capture.

Contact

Mary Garrett

***@mgpublicrelations.com Mary Garrett

End

-- Parascript, the pioneer in data extraction powered by machine learning, today announced a new partnership with IMDS, which offers highly innovative software and hardware solutions for data capture. IMDS plans to integrate Parascript products into its capture offering in order to provide additional capability and value to its customers.IMDS will begin by leveraging Parascript's advanced international check recognition, invoice and receipt processing to enhance its current document processing for the highest level of accuracy in dynamic field recognition and handwritten data capture. IMDS will use Parascript software to address country-specific formats, backgrounds and writing styles with CheckPlus International and more efficiently locate and extract the correct information from the most hard-to-process, complex and variable documents such as invoices and receipts."We are looking forward to working with a world class company like IMDS to deliver the most precise, accurate data extraction solutions to their clients," said Mark Gallagher, Vice President of Sales. "Parascript technology offers unmatched quality—the best read rates and accuracy available on the market today."Parascript provides a full-range of image processing and data extraction SDK products that enable system integrators and software vendors to support multiple clients' needs for a wide variety of document and data types. Parascript technology solutions are easy to implement and administer for high volume needs without the typical cost or complexity.For example, Parascript CheckPlus International, which IMDS will use as part of their solution, delivers an integrated solution for recognizing the stream of documents for Proof of Deposit (POD), including machine-printed and handwritten checks. It accurately detects mismatches between check amounts written in numbers (courtesy amount) and letters (legal amount). This provides an added element to detect counterfeit and alterations, delivering a safeguard against fraud.Since IMDS specializes in helping organizations effortlessly manage their documents from the simplest forms to the most complex documents, enabling clients to completely outsource their document processing for greater efficiencies and at a lower cost, this technology partnership was a natural fit."Parascript technology solutions will further enhance our capabilities in key areas like Accounts Payable, through joint applications of our capture technologies to provide our clients best-in-class, high-volume data location and extraction, ADF and the new ADvanced DOCument concept," said Frédéric Cornu, CEO of IMDS. "Together, we plan to take document processing to the next level in automation with a team of experts in applied machine learning dedicated to the highest precision in the industry."For more information visit www.parascript.com.