KSPS Appoints Skyler Reep as Membership Director

Marketing and branding strategist will apply his expertise to growing KSPS membership
 
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- KSPS Public Television, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) public television station serving two million households in the Inland Northwest and western Canada today announced the appointment of Skyler Reep as director of membership.  Mr. Reep will oversee viewer membership for KSPS, where 70 percent of the station's annual income is derived from contributions by member viewers.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Skyler to the KSPS development team," said Dawn Bayman, KSPS-TV director of development. "His experience, knowledge, and proven track record will be invaluable in reaching new audiences using traditional and new fundraising strategies."

Mr. Reep brings more than 10 years of advanced management experience. Most recently, he was director of marketing with Inc.500 Company, Stay Alfred Vacation Rentals, where he was instrumental in growing the nationwide vacation rental startup over 1,000% to $25-million in annual revenue. Mr. Reep earned a bachelor's degree in international business, marketing from Whitworth University.

Like all public television stations, KSPS depends on the donations of its viewers. Reep's role in membership will be to cultivate donors, including sustainers who give ongoing monthly contributions. "I'm eager to apply what I've learned about marketing in the for-profit world to my role with KSPS," said Mr. Reep, "to grow support for the important mission here."

About KSPS-TV - KSPS Public Television provides on-air, online and multimedia programs that entertain, engage and educate to enrich all the communities it serves. KSPS reaches about two million households in the Inland Northwest and western Canada. In addition to broadcasting the robust schedule of programming from PBS, KSPS produces award-winning specials and series about and for our viewers, including Northwest Profiles, Health Matters, and documentaries. Support from members, businesses, foundations, bequests and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting keeps KSPS on the air.  KSPS is licensed to Friends of KSPS, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization registered in the state of Washington. USA Tax ID Number: 237203753

Visit KSPS at Visit KSPS at http://www.ksps.org/?utm_source=prlog&utm_medium=pres...

Contact
Dawn Bayman
***@ksps.org
