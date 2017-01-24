 
Michael Saunders Foundation Awards More Than $41,000 in Grants to Area Organizations

 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Saunders & Company (http://www.michaelsaunders.com/) recently awarded $41,200 in grants to 46 organizations through the company's MSC Foundation. The private nonprofit foundation was established in 2011 to give agents and team members of Michael Saunders & Company an opportunity to join together to support charitable organizations in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Lee counties.

"It has been a priority from the beginning of the company to give back to the communities in which we are so fortunate to live and work," said Michael Saunders, Founder & CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "Each year, I am humbled by the participation and generosity of our incredible Michael Saunders & Company family."

"Our team has demonstrated its commitment to improving the quality of life in our communities through financial contributions, as well as hundreds of hours of volunteer service each year," added Drayton Saunders, President of Michael Saunders & Company and Vice-President of the MSC Foundation. "We are honored to recognize and support so many organizations that do vitally important work."

The MSC Foundation's mission is to provide funds to organizations that offer shelter, sustenance, education and a path to self-sufficiency. Since its launch, the foundation has donated more than $400,000 to more than 135 organizations. This grant cycle, nearly 35 percent of the agents and team members of Michael Saunders & Company donated to the foundation. The company also matches 10 percent of the money contributed during each grant cycle. Those who donate to the foundation have the opportunity to request grants for organizations that are meaningful to them, and grants are distributed twice a year.

Organizations that recently received grants include 10 new recipients: Bit of Hope Ranch, Circuelle Foundation, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Guardian ad Litem Foundation, Harvest Tabernacle of Sarasota, Inc., InStride Therapy, Inc., SS Peter & Paul the Apostles Conference, St. Paul Early Childhood Education Center, The Wayne Foundation, Inc. and Visible Men Academy. For a complete list of all MSC Foundation grant recipients, visit http://www.michaelsaunders.com/msc-foundation/.

To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company or the MSC Foundation, visit www.michaelsaunders.com or call (888) 552-5228.

